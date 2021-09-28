AnitaB.org announced the 2021 Top Companies for Women Technologists' winner. The nonprofit social enterprise confirmed that ADP Data Processing, Inc., an American human resources management software company, has received the highest benchmark score in the said event.

"AnitaB.org is proud to name Dev Technology Group, The New York Times Company, and ADP as the winners of the 2021 Top Companies for Women Technologists program," said the company via its official press release.

The organization added that the three participating companies were categorized based on their technical workforce and size. Here are their actual scores:

Dev Technology Group (less than 1,000)

The New York Times Company (1,000 to 10,000)

DP Data Processing, Inc. (more than 10,000)

AnitaB.org 2021 Top Companies for Women Technologists' Winner

According to AnitaB.org, the mentioned companies above showed their efforts to allow women to have a better experience by making massive efforts to enhance diversity in their workforces.

On the other hand, they were also able to support their technical talent pool, which really helped make inclusive technology a possibility.

"The program analyzes data on gender and racial technical representation, as well as organizational programs and policies. ADP earned the highest score among the participating companies with a large technical workforce (10,000+)," added the nonprofit organization.

Before the company acquired their three winning organizations, they analyzed the data of more than 56 tech companies and their half a million U.S. women technologists.

Why ADP Won?

ADP won the program after it was recognized for its commitment to creating a workplace where women can thrive.

Thanks to the company's great leadership history in technological advancements, it was able to provide better working experiences for all of its employees no matter what their gender identity is.

Bob Lockett, ADP's Chief Diversity and Talent Officer, explained that they are still trying to build a true culture of inclusion within their agency so that women, men, and other genders would feel more at home, allowing them to have their full potentials.

