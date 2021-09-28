Cloudinary announced its 2021 State of Visual Media report, its third annual report for its image and video progress analysis in more than 670 global customer brands.

Also Read: Native Advertising Plans for Effective Affiliate Marketing

The giant media experience platform, which serves the world's top brands, said that its new annual report would provide further insights into how visual media content is managed, produced, viewed, and consumed by people across the globe.

"Our extensive data tells a clear story that visual media usage continues to grow and was influenced greatly by the pandemic," said Cloudinary's CTO Tal Lev-Ami. "However, it also shows that brands in many industries stand to benefit by taking advantage of new tools and technologies to optimize images and video and deliver exceptional 'visual-first user experiences," he added via an email message sent by Cloudinary.

Cloudinary 2021 State of Visual Media Report

According to Cloudinary's actual report, their new data focuses on the degree to which the visual economy is affecting the world's top customer brands and how these companies interact with their consumers, which is called "visual-first engagement."

The company's third State of Visual Media report has six chapters in total, which include the following:

CHAPTER 1: In uncertain times, brands need the ability to upscale and downscale

CHAPTER 2: It's time to harness automation and embrace AI

CHAPTER 3: Brands are using a wide variety of image formats

CHAPTER 4: Video traffic grew significantly during the pandemic

CHAPTER 5: Mobile-first responsiveness is a must

CHAPTER 6: Brands must prepare images and videos for microbrowsers

🔥Hot Off the Press: The 2021 State of Visual Media Report! 🔥



We dug deep into data from nearly 700 global customer brands to reveal the hottest trends and biggest storylines in visual media today.



Even better, all insights are free. Check them out at https://t.co/ZlttwU4ow8 — Cloudinary (@cloudinary) September 28, 2021

The annual report is pretty important since almost all consumer brands right now are relying on images and videos to promote their product. They are posting them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other giant online platforms.

Highlights of Cloudinary's Latest Annual Report

Since the press release of Cloudinary is a long one, here are the findings of the media experience platform's latest analysis:

Most brands use three or four different image formats (32.5% and 28.6%, respectively). While JPEG (95%) and PNG (73%) are still the leading image formats, newer formats like WebP (69%) are catching up quickly.

Between December 2019 and April 2021, mobile devices generated 51.4% of traffic, with significant regional differences worth noting. Germany, India, the U.K., and the U.S. represented a wide range of mobile traffic bandwidth, from 48% in the U.S. to 81% in India. Most brands within our data set are on top of this trend.

Brands used automated media manipulations extensively to shine in today's visual economy, with the top five transformations related to resizing, quality compression, format selection, responsive delivery, and smart cropping.

Cloudinary saw brands pioneering creative and novel use cases, such as videos delivered to the Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

For more news updates about Cloudinary and other similar agencies, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Mastercard and Digital Transformation Agency Looking Into Age Verification Via Digital ID

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.