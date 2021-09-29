Tech startup and NFT pioneer Bubblehouse has announced its own NFT marketplace - the world's first and only platform that makes these digital assets social, accessible, and eco-friendly.

With the new Bubblehouse NFT marketplace, content creators - artists, musicians, photographers, chefs, gamers, celebrities, and athletes - have a new destination to share their craft and grow their work. The tech firm is calling on creators to make the shift and form their own NFT economies on its new platform.

Changing How NFTs are Traded

The company aims to build the first "social, eco-friendly, and accessible NFT marketplace," providing a platform for creators and collectors to build communities for collecting and selling digital NFTs, as well as exclusive experiences (xNFTs), without the need for any technical knowledge of cryptocurrency or non-fungible tokens.

Currently, there exists no easy way to look at people's NFT portfolios or see their collecting or trading histories. With Bubblehouse's new solution, people can proudly showcase what they own, regardless of which platform they've acquired their digital assets from. Additionally, the new app offers a first-of-its-kind social environment that allows users to see real-time the relevant activities of their friends and favorite athletes, influencers, and celebrities - their collections on what's currently up for sale or for trade.

What sets the Bubblehouse platform apart from other existing NFT marketplaces is that it brings uniqueness to the field and makes the world of NFT easy and accessible for everyone by eliminating complex and unnecessary crypto mechanics from the backend side. These features include the need for crypto wallets to the prerequisite requirement of owning cryptocurrencies before completing any transaction.

When users sign up on Bubblehouse, they automatically get a crypto wallet, and the platform takes care of the NFT they buy and sell and immediately makes the transactions on their wallets.

Its new platform comes shortly after Bubblehouse successfully raised $4 million in its Pre-Seed Funding Round, led by early-stage investment venture capital firm Third Kind VC. The pre-seed round was also supported by SV Angel, Soma Capital, Watertower Ventures, and other prominent angels and seed capitalists.

About Bubblehouse

Bubblehouse is the first platform to tokenize physical experiences. With its introduction of Experience NFTs, or simply xNFTs, creators now have the ability to sell NFTs in the form of exclusive experiences and tickets. The platform also allows its creators to list and monetize all of their creative works and experiences. At the same time, they can also enjoy perks like DM access to creators after purchasing items and ownership of non-commercial rights to the digital assets.

Lastly, Bubblehouse is working to overcome the eco-sustainability issue that remains inherent to cryptocurrency by operating using the more eco-friendly Polygon blockchain, which is more than 99 percent more carbon-efficient compared to Etherium. Furthermore, it is more eco-friendly, preserves security, and addresses pain points in the industry like high gas fees and slow speeds still existing in other unsustainable Blockchain technologies.

The Bubblehouse app is now available for free on Apple App and Google Play.

