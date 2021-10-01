Neiman Marcus Group confirmed that an unknown group of hackers breached its computer systems. Although the massive online attack is believed to have taken place back in May 2020, around 3.1 million consumers are still affected right now.

"We will continue to take actions to enhance our system security and safeguard information," said Neiman Marcus CEO Geoffroy Van Raemdonck.

He added that their top priority right now is to ensure the safety of their customers. On the other hand, the giant luxury brand explained that their customer support team is currently doing its best to answer all the questions provided by their audiences about their accounts.

These efforts are essential during a massive data breach since they would allow the affected customers to know if their banking accounts are included in the massive breach or if their banking details are affected by the online computer system hacking campaign.

Neima Marcus' Leaked Banking Details

According to CNET's latest report, the customer banking details that were leaked include payment card numbers, contact information, consumer names, as well as expiration dates, and gift card numbers.

Also Read: Welsh Government Broke Data Protection Laws at Least 300 Times Since 2019: Report

However, the security experts confirmed that the leaked gift card numbers don't contain PINs. On the other hand, NMG claimed that the CVV numbers of the card expiration dates were also not compromised.

On the other hand, the giant luxury retailer also explained that 85% of the affected virtual gift cards and banking accounts were already expired, claiming that the hackers were unable to acquire the active payment cards.

Neiman Marcus is just one of the companies that fell victim to various hacking groups. Aside from this retailer, T-Mobile also suffered from a massive breach, which forced the telco's CEO to apologize to their customers.

On the other hand, Microsoft was also victimized because of its recent Power Apps' default permission settings vulnerability.

NMG's Efforts To Solve the Massive Data Breach

Neiman Marcus published a press release to show how they would solve the massive system breach.

NMG's security team explained that they now require an online account password reset, which is specifically implemented for the affected customers.

The luxury brand also launched a dedicated call center service, which consumers can contact by dialing (866) 571-9725. This customer service is active seven days a week, from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. CST.

For more news updates about Neiman Marcus data breaches and other serious security threats, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Fujitsu Says Stolen Data Marketed in Marketo, a Famous Marketplace Used by Cybercriminals, is Not Theirs

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.