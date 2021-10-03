Taiwan has reported that Mainland China is sending over threats in the form of almost 80 fighter planes to enter its airspace and make a fly-by over the weekend. With this, the United States has shown support for the former and is willing to back the Taiwanese's fight against China, which continues to show its iron fist.

It was known that the country has had a massive relationship with Taiwan, and has supported the country several times, as well as the recent COVID-19 pandemic where the people were having a hard time. That being said, there were a lot of incidents where the US and China had run-ins, especially with TikTok and Huawei.

China's 80-Plane Flyby in Taiwan's Airspace

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Twitter page, over the weekend and last October 1, Chinese fighter planes have entered the Taiwanese airspace without proper clearance. There were a total of 77 planes that have flown above the Taiwanese region, which received no explanations or reasons from China.

Oct. 1 wasn't a good day. The #PLAAF flew 38 warplanes into #Taiwan's ADIZ, making it the largest number of daily sorties on record. Threatening? Of course. It's strange the #PRC doesn't bother faking excuses anymore. JW



(📸 via @MoNDefense) pic.twitter.com/U2fHUwV5uK — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) October 2, 2021

This was a massive dispute for Taiwan, especially as they have had a dispute over their recognition as an independent country in the past years. Taiwan is also referred to by Mainland China as "The Republic of China" or R.O.C., and not recognized as a democratic country of its own, saying that they are under the PRC.

While no specific actions were made by the Mainland, this was something that Taiwan recognizes as a threat that the country face and its leaders fear. This is because the fleet of China is massive, and it can damage any country it has disputes with.

The US Supports Taiwan

The People's Republic of China or the Mainland has imposed on this for a long time now, something which ally countries and co-supporters did not approve. Taiwan allies include that of the United States, which has helped the country for a long time now, more apparent in recent times, especially as they remain in dispute with the PRC.

According to News.com.au, the United States has shown its support for Taiwan and has urged China to cease its military operations. The aggression of China for the likes of the Taiwanese country has a massive effect on its behavior and future, especially as misunderstandings or disputes arise during these times.

Taiwan and China's Dispute

China and Taiwan have long fought concerning the ownership of the country, especially as the Taiwanese people have long practiced democracy as their form of government. Also, it is a sovereign country to which the PRC has long challenged, claiming that Taiwan is a part of their regions and jurisdiction.

