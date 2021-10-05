(Photo : GettlyImages/ SOPA Images ) Affinity Cellular

RAZ Mobility's first wireless provider partnership is dedicated to people with Alzheimer's disease, dementia, or intellectual disabilities.

RAZ Mobility Teams Up with Affinity Cellular

RAZ Mobility, a provider of mobile assistive technology, announced its partnership with Affinity Cellular, which is a national wireless provider that offers very low-cost plans with no contract.

Affinity Cellular is America's most reliable network, and affinity groups and organizations have partnered up with numerous AAA Clubs for more than 25 years.

The partnership between RAZ Mobility and Affinity Cellular is the first of its kind, as it enables wireless providers to offer devices and services for people with intellectual disabilities, especially dementia.

RAZ Mobility's customers who bought the RAZ Memory Cell Phone are included in the partnership and will get a free talk, text, and 3GBs of data from Affinity Cellular for the first three months, which is usually a $30 per month charge for the services.

Robert Felgar, the Chief Executive Officer of RAZ Mobility, said that their objective is to help those who are suffering from dementia, Alzheimer's disease, or an intellectual disability.

Families Looking for Safe and Effective Solutions

There are too many families that are looking for a safe and effective solution to keep in touch with their loved ones.

The partnership with Affinity Cellular is dedicated to those families, and they hope that having these options will become the norm as opposed to a unique offering.

Aside from Affinity Cellular giving an exclusive benefit to RAZ Mobility customers, they will also make the RAZ Memory Cell Phone available to their customers.

Affinity Cellular will be the first ever wireless provider that will offer a mobile device for those with intellectual disabilities.

Jerry Mahoney, the executive director of Affinity Cellular, said that they believe in making telecommunications broadly available. This partnership with RAZ Mobility will help people with disabilities stay connected with family and friends.

For more information about the RAZ Mobility Memory Cell Phone, visit https://www.razmobility.com/solutions/memory-cellphone/.

For more information about Affinity Cellular, visit https://affinitycellular.com/.

Read Also: Affinity Photo Is Now Available For Windows 10: Here's How To Get The Free Beta

About RAZ Mobility

RAZ Mobility offers a very unique and cutting-edge mobile assistive technology solutions for those with disabilities. These solutions take the form of mobile devices or mobile applications.

RAZ Mobility views itself as an agent for change, as the company is dedicated to ensure that those with disabilities will benefit from the dramatic progress and evolution in mobile technology.

RAZ Mobility offers its solutions directly to consumers, as well as to government departments and agencies, such as the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. You can learn more about RAZ Mobility at www.razmobility.com.

About Affinity Cellular

Affinity Cellular is an MVNO that offers discounted cellular plans utilizing America's Most Reliable Network.

Affinity Cellular focuses on saving the money of their consumers by developing plans and handset lineups that will fit the needs of those that do not need all the packages linked with high-cost plans but would instead pay for the services they specifically need.

The management at Affinity Cellular has been committed to offering 100% total customer satisfaction to members of affinity groups and organizations since 1993. You can learn more about Affinity Cellular at www.affinitycellular.com.

Related Article: Facebook 'Ethnic Affinity': Racism In The Modern Age, Or How Facebook Allows Advertisers To Discriminate By Race

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.