Cisco releases a Global Hybrid Work Index for October 2021, and it brings along several key points that would help industry leaders.

It aims to let leaders, managers, and concerned people know more about the trends and wants of an employee or corporation during this new normal, where people are restricted at home to stem the spread of the virus.

Cisco's Global Hybrid Work Index

The Global HWI for October 2021 focuses on one thing: to help all types of businesses learn more about the trends and needs and apply them to improve the workplace.

Cisco has focused on four key points in this study: People and culture, Collaboration, Security, and Networking. And while these are not exact directions for a business to thrive, it helps people understand more of the current happenings to apply it to their focus.

A few key takeaways include 200% growth in AI capabilities for improved meeting engagement, mobile meetings increase by 300% during the pandemic, and security, wherein the hybrid workforce was targeted with more than 100 million email threats daily in September 2021 alone.

Key findings for HR and People Leaders

People want choice, and the hybrid workplace increases employee loyalty : 64% agree that the ability to work remotely instead of coming into an office directly affects whether they stay or leave a job. However, there is also uncertainty whether employers will realize the potential of hybrid work: only 47% think that their company will allow working from anywhere vs. in-office over the next 6-12 months.

: 64% agree that the ability to work remotely instead of coming into an office directly affects whether they stay or leave a job. However, there is also uncertainty whether employers will realize the potential of hybrid work: only 47% think that their company will allow working from anywhere vs. in-office over the next 6-12 months. Flexibility and Wellness are key drivers for hybrid work: An overwhelming majority of respondents agree that personal health and wellness, along with flexible work arrangements, are non-negotiables as we move into the future of hybrid work.

An overwhelming majority of respondents agree that personal health and wellness, along with flexible work arrangements, are non-negotiables as we move into the future of hybrid work. Hybrid work drives a surge in on-the-go meetings : Pre-pandemic, people used mobile devices 9% of the time to connect to their meetings. In a hybrid work world, this number tripled and is now at 27%.

: Pre-pandemic, people used mobile devices 9% of the time to connect to their meetings. In a hybrid work world, this number tripled and is now at 27%. Meetings abound, but not everyone "participates" the same way : More than 61 million meetings take place globally every month via Cisco Webex. And in any one of them, only 48% of participants are likely to speak. In addition, 98% of meetings have at least 1 person joining remotely - increasing the need for inclusion and engagement of remote participants, so that they feel equal to their peers on-site.

: More than 61 million meetings take place globally every month via Cisco Webex. And in any one of them, only 48% of participants are likely to speak. In addition, 98% of meetings have at least 1 person joining remotely - increasing the need for inclusion and engagement of remote participants, so that they feel equal to their peers on-site. Hybrid Work means increased access to diverse talent : 82% of survey respondents agree that access to connectivity is critical to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of ensuring everyone has equal access to jobs, education, and healthcare opportunities. Increased connectivity access will empower people to work for any company in the world and companies to source the best talent regardless of location.

: 82% of survey respondents agree that access to connectivity is critical to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of ensuring everyone has equal access to jobs, education, and healthcare opportunities. Increased connectivity access will empower people to work for any company in the world and companies to source the best talent regardless of location. AI is not coming for your job; AI is at the center of the future of work: Over 200% growth in usage of AI capabilities from July through September 2021 points toward people's desire for improved meeting engagement. This includes meeting features like noise reduction, automatic translation and transcriptions, polling, and gesture recognition - making it easier for people to engage in conversation, whether they're virtual or in-room.

Key findings for Technology Leaders

Home networks are now one of the most critical parts of the enterprise network: 2x faster growth in teleworker devices compared to small and medium business routers since the pandemic started.

2x faster growth in teleworker devices compared to small and medium business routers since the pandemic started. Heightened threats underscore the importance of user-centric security: During the pandemic, malicious remote access attempts grew 2.4 times. In September 2021, the hybrid workforce was targeted with more than 100 million email threats daily. This underscores the importance of security infrastructures that keep work accessible to the right users and out of reach of fraudulent actors.

During the pandemic, malicious remote access attempts grew 2.4 times. In September 2021, the hybrid workforce was targeted with more than 100 million email threats daily. This underscores the importance of security infrastructures that keep work accessible to the right users and out of reach of fraudulent actors. Enterprises view collaboration apps as the most critical application type for hybrid work success: Collaboration apps are now the #1 most monitored application type globally. Collaboration apps have surpassed secure access and productivity application monitoring, which were more heavily monitored at the onset of the pandemic and move to work-from-home.

Collaboration apps are now the #1 most monitored application type globally. Collaboration apps have surpassed secure access and productivity application monitoring, which were more heavily monitored at the onset of the pandemic and move to work-from-home. Cloud provider networks demonstrate more stability than Internet Service Providers (ISP): From January 2020 to August 2021, cloud provider networks accounted for just 5% of outage incident volume. ISP networks accounted for the remaining 95% of outage incidents.

From January 2020 to August 2021, cloud provider networks accounted for just 5% of outage incident volume. ISP networks accounted for the remaining 95% of outage incidents. Onsite work is coming back: Devices connecting to office-based Wi-Fi networks increased 61% in comparison to six months ago. This growth is led by the higher education, professional services, and hospitality industries.

