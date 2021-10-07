SpaceX has announced that it has given the name "Endurace" to its newest Crew Dragon capsule. The Endurance will be used for the upcoming Crew-3 mission, which will launch to the International Space Station (ISS) on October 30.

The announcement was made by one of the astronauts of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Raja Chari, who is also part of the Crew-3 mission.

The Endurance is the third Crew Dragon capsule to fly a crewed mission. SpaceX's other Crew Dragon capsules that have done so are the Endeavour and the Resilience.

SpaceX's New Crew Dragon Named Endurance

SpaceX has named its newest crew dragon "Endurance." The announcement of the name was made by one of the NASA astronauts who will board the capsule later this month.

According to a report by Space, the four crew members of SpaceX's next mission, Crew-3, "had the honor of hanging a name on the spacecraft, which was previously known simply as 'Capsule 210.'"

The four crew members of the upcoming Crew-3 mission are NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, and Kayla Baroon, and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer.

In a video posted on NASA's Twitter account, Raja Chari said that the name given to the newest Crew Dragon capsule is "a tribute to the tenacity of the human spirit, as we push humans and machines farther than we ever have."

The name Endurance is "also a nod to the fact that the development teams, the production teams [and] the training teams that got us here have endured through a pandemic."

The Crew Dragon Capsules

The Endurance will be the third Crew Dragon capsule that will be used for a crewed flight.

The first Crew Dragon capsule to do so is the Endeavour, which was used during SpaceX's Demo-2 test flight. The Demo-2 test flight is the space company's first crewed mission.

The Endeavour was also used for SpaceX's Crew-2 mission, which was launched to the ISS last April.

The Crew-1 mission, on the other hand, was flown by the Resilience capsule. It is also the same Crew Dragon capsule used for SpaceX's first all-civilian mission, Inspiration4.

Related Article: SpaceX Crew Dragon Returns to Earth From ISS With Four Astronauts Aboard

The Upcoming Crew-3 Mission

The Crew-3 is the next SpaceX mission, which is scheduled to launch to the ISS on October 30. The mission is the space company's fifth crewed flight. According to the report by Space, the Crew-3 mission is part of the contract SpaceX signed with NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

The initial launch date for the Crew-3 mission was set for October 23. It was then delayed to October 31 before it was once again moved to its current launch date.

The four astronauts that will be part of the mission will be staying in the ISS for six months. They will also bring scientific gear with them that includes human research and rodent research, among other experiments.

Also Read: SpaceX Saving Significant Costs By Reusing Falcon 9 Rockets

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.