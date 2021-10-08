(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) YouTube Livestream Auto Captions Now Available as Company Details Future Caption and Audio Improvements

YouTube livestream auto-captions are now available for all creators as the company details even other future caption and audio improvements. The new auto-captions for livestreamed YouTube videos could come as a benefit for those that struggle with faulty audio or hearing impairments.

YouTube Livestream Auto-Captions

YouTube has officially announced that its brand new automatic livestream captions should currently be available for all creators. This is instead of being limited to just those channels that only have over 1,0000 subscribers, like what was available during the feature's initial rollout.

This particular change, along with some of the future improvements that was detailed by the company in its blog, should be able to help make the platform even more accessible to deaf or even hard-of-hearing people. A number of these updates include making live audio captions that are available in 12 more languages instead of just English.

Auto-Translate Caption Feature

According to the story by The Verge, this also includes the ability to be able to add multiple audio tracks to a certain video in order to support multiple languages. This also includes the expansion of the auto-translate caption feature to be able to support mobile devices as well.

The expanded language support for living as well as auto-translate captions will reportedly be coming within the next few months. YouTube notes that multiple audio tracks will also be more widely available in the course of the upcoming quarters. As of the moment, there are questions as to how YouTube's stock performance could fair against Netflix.

New Feature Still 'Experimental'

YouTube then noted that it will still be "experimental" when it comes to letting users search through video transcripts on mobile devices. The article by The Verge notes that this has actually been an extremely useful feature, especially on the desktop. For those that want to learn how to block ads on YouTube, check this article out.

It was noted that simply clicking the three-dotted icon located on the right of the famous like/dislike bar then simply clicking the "Open transcript" in order to get a full searchable text of the video has actually saved a number of hours. It was noted that it was nice to see the feature could be coming to mobile as well.

YouTube Subtitle Editor

Finally, YouTube reportedly notes that it is also still working on a certain Subtitle Editor permission, as well as that it will provide updates regarding the company's progress in the next few months. The feature will reportedly allow creators to be able to designate other people in order to add subtitles to their video.

The feature was reportedly meant to replace the community captions feature that YouTube had previously removed. This is without being able to rely on volunteers in order to get captions and translations. Creators, in the past, who wanted to make their own videos more accessible had to actually scramble to create their very own systems.

