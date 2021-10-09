(Photo : GettlyImages/ SOPA Images ) Oculus Quest 2 game

The Oculus Quest 2 is a standalone headset, but it can also work by connecting it to a PC for a full virtual reality experience.

The process is fast and easy. It works through a wired connection, and it can be wirelessly too. It also gives you full access to numerous PC VR games and Steam VR.

Oculus Quest: What You Will Need

To play PC VR games with your Oculus Quest 2, you will need a couple of things. You will need your Oculus Quest, a PC that is VR-capable, a USB 2.0 cable with a USB-C connector for a wired connection. Oculus has an official link cable if you need it.

If your PC does not have USB-C connectors, it is previously recommended the Anker PowerLine USB-A to USB-C cable, according to HowtoGeek.

A router that is connected to the VR PC through Ethernet and an Oculus Quest Software for Windows are also needed.

The USB cable should be long enough to be used and give you the VR experience that you want. You can also check as many Oculus games as you want with VR because Oculus Quest is releasing more games.

If you wish to play games either seated or standing up, you can use a shorter cable than a room-scale one.

You can use a 16-foot USB cable, which is great for VR games that require you to move around, according to The Verge.

Prepare the Guardian

Before you connect your Quest, you need to set up the PC's play space first. You can do this by using the standalone mode, according to Toms Guide.

When you put on your Quest in a space that has no stored boundary information, you will be asked to make one. Place it on in the area that you want to play your game.

You can either confirm that a boundary is in place or create a new one when needed. This is a similar boundary that you can use for your PC.

Set Up a Wired Connection

The first time that you use your Quest with a PC, there will be some steps that you need to do. If you've set up your Quest as a standalone headset, you may only deal with the process of PC VR using Quest.

The first thing that you need to do is download the Oculus software for Windows. It is an installer named OculusSetup.exe.

After, run the installer and just follow the prompts of the guided installation. It may take some time to download the 5GB of data the application need.

During installation, you will be asked to either create or log in to your account. For Quest 2 users, you need to have a Facebook account linked to your Oculus account.

For original Quest users, a linked Facebook account will become mandatory unless there are changes announced. Oculus Quest 2 supports Facebook Messenger, so you can check it out too.

Once you are logged in to the application, you can get your Quest set up for PC VR. Select "Devices," then click "Add Headset." Choose the model of your headset.

Next, select the connection method. For a wired connection, select "Link Cable." Plug one end of your cable into the PC and the other end into your Quest. For a USB 3 port, you will need to pair it with a USB 3 cable.

