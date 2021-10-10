(Photo : Pexels/Pixabay) Twitch streamer

Disabled gaming streamers are forming their fanbase, raising awareness on digital accessibility and the disabled community.

While massive corporations like Sony, Microsoft, and Logitech have created accessible tech for the disabled community, work still needs to be done for more inclusion.

Disabled Streamers on Pushing For Equality

Certain digital platforms, like Twitch and Facebook Gaming, have incredible communities that push for growth.

Yet, there is a lack of commitment when it comes to giving disabled streamers an accessible and welcoming home.

Disabled streamers need stability, especially since the gaming industry is slowly changing, with blockchain making its entrance.

Below are some of the biggest names in the gaming community that did not let their disability stop them from pursuing a streaming career.

DeafGamersTV

DeafGamersTV, whose real name is Chris Robinson, began streaming in 2011. He hosted fighting game tournaments for a club, according to Wired.

After going on a break for three years, he returned to streaming, and this time he changed his name to DeafGamersTV.

Robinson's mission was to teach developers about the struggles that deaf and hard-of-hearing players face when gaming online.

As his audience grew, his advocacy changed beyond his scheduled streams.

Gaming studios like Microsoft and Ubisoft have invited him to give insight on game accessibility for the disabled community. He was also a part of the panel at TwitchCon to raise awareness for disabled streamers.

Each presentation is indicative of an industry that is willing to listen and document the concerns of its community.

Obsrattlehead

Obsrattlehead, whose real name is Carlos Vasquez's, began his streaming journey to show his skills as a gamer.

Even though he is visually impaired, he prides himself on being able to give high-level gameplay, especially in "World of Warcraft," which is one of the most popular video games in the gaming industry.

Eventually, his streams changed to include a community where both disabled and able-bodied game fans alike count-interact, compete in friendly exhibitions, and learn from one another, according to Kotaku.

Vasquez's advocacy within the community allowed him to represent disabled gamers globally.

He went to the Evolution Championship Series or EVO in 2013. He also went to the Combo Breaker event in 2019. It allowed him to connect with developers from NetherReal Studios.

NetherRealm Studios is behind games such as "Injustice" and "Mortal Kombat." After these interactions, NetherRealm Studios added key audio accessibility features thanks to him.

The feature was launched via environmental sound cues that pop up when a character approaches an object. This option can now be found in the titles produced by the studio.

MikeTheQuad

In 2011, Michael Luckett got into a motorcycle accident and suffered a C6 spinal cord injury.

Without his hands, adaptive equipment has helped him play video games. He eventually streamed games with the name MikeTheQuad. Adaptive gaming became the focus of his streaming endeavors.

While his disability does not affect his streaming, channel, and chats with his fans, he stated that listening to the disabled community is vital when designing game features and services.

Inclusivity is important, and acknowledging and recognizing disabled viewers, marginalized groups, and disabled streamers should be prioritized.

The main tool that he used was the Xbox Adaptive Controller, according to Venture Beat.

The Xbox Adaptive Controller can be customized. It can utilize several sticks, buttons, switches, and controllers to create an inclusive experience for those with disabilities.

