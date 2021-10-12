(Photo : Pixabay/geralt) Deezer app

Music and social media enthusiasts love sharing what they listen to, especially with their friends and followers. In its latest update, global streaming audio service Deezer announces its new Facebook Stories sharing option for users in the social media app.

Whether you are the sender or receiver, you and your friends will be able to share any song by simply clicking on the logo at the top left-hand corner in "Stories."

You can also customize it by adding texts, stickers, filters, and emojis. All you need to do is choose your favorite.

Deezer's New Feature

More than 90% of people on social media engage in music or artist-related content. This is why Deezer has decided to add another feature on the platform, so whenever the music mood strikes, you can let your friends know via the Facebook Stories sharing option.

Whether you are the sender or receiver, you and your friends will be able to share any song through "Stories." You can even customize your story to make it personal to you.

Feel free to send as many as you want, from title tracks to albums, artists, playlists, or podcasts. All you need is your Facebook app and Deezer installed on your mobile device.

If your friends who love Deezer are looking for more and paying subscribers, they will have immediate access to the full track.

All they have to do is to click on the logo at the top left-hand corner in "Stories." If your friends are logged in, they will be able to favorite and add the track to their personal library.

Free users will get an extended sample of 30 seconds and the option to launch a mix related to the track and the artist.

For those who are not subscribers to Deezer, you will be directed to download the app so you can create an account.

Matthieu Gorvan, Deezer's Chief Product and Technology Officer, said that music fans are passionate and love sharing their favorite tunes.

They want to make sure that Deezer makes that experience simple, fun, and fast. The new Facebook Stories feature gives users all of the tools that they need to send their friends a personal custom message together with the tune.

They know that music is part of who we are. It can also be a part of how we communicate and connect with the people in our lives.

Deezer's Facebook Stories feature is available globally for everyone with a Deezer and Facebook account.

What is Deezer

Deezer connects 16 million monthly active users around the world to 73 million tracks. Available in over 180 countries worldwide, Deezer gives instant access to one of the largest and most diverse global music streaming catalogs on any device.

It also boasts 97% of its music catalog in HiFi, an impressive 70 million high fidelity songs in total. Deezer is Flow's only music streaming service, the unique mix of all your old favorites and new recommendations in one ever-changing stream.

Based on an intuitive, proprietary algorithm created by people who love music, it's the only place to hear your music back-to-back with fresh discoveries tailored to you.

Deezer is available on your favorite device, including smartphone, tablet, PC, laptop, home sound system, connected car, or smart TV.

For the latest news on Deezer go to Deezer.com/company/press.

