ICEBlock Tops Apple App Store Charts After US Gov't Officials Asked For Its Takedown

Bad publicity is still publicity, and that made the ICEBlock app the most popular free app on the Apple App Store as of writing, topping the charts thanks to the United States government.

It is known that after the app was featured by news publications, several US government officials have expressed their distaste for the said app, which points out the location of immigration officers.

The app has since helped Los Angeles residents in spotting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers roaming around the county and searching for foreign individuals who may or may not have the proper documentation on their stay in the country.

ICEBlock Tops Apple App Store Free Chart

ICEBlock app is now the number one app on the Apple App Store's Top Charts of Free Apps in the United States, with thousands of users downloading it and joining the movement. This app was developed by Joshua Aaron, who launched the app last April to help Los Angeles citizens, particularly immigrants living in the area, avoid ICE officers.

The app is best known as a social networking app that offers alerts on the geographical locations of ICE officers spotted in the area, with the platform heavily focused on Los Angeles, California.

US Gov't Officials Oppose ICEBlock App

The rise of ICEBlock's popularity came after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called out CNN for their feature article on the app and its creator, calling it an "incitement of further violence" on ICE officers, as per Engadget's report.

CNN's story chronicled how the app started out as a way to help Los Angeles citizens spot and avoid ICE officers roaming around the county, seeing as many as 20,000 users during the piece's release. Since the story was published, the ICEBlock app saw a rise in downloads and user base, leading to topping the App Store charts.

Other US government officials also slammed the app and its creator for endangering ICE officers, giving users location tags of the federal staffers.

Immigration and ICE in the Trump Era

President Donald Trump is known for increasing border security and heightening the restrictions against immigration in the country, focusing on a "greater America" that is composed of legitimate" citizens. Despite tight border restrictions, it was reported that Elon Musk's DOGE previously launched a "Golden Immigration Program" that is only available for the ultra-wealthy foreigners.

The tighter borders of the US were heavily criticized by different sectors in the country, especially as it cracked down on people who are already in America but are still working on their immigration papers.

That being said, it was also seen by several analysts as a "gift" to countries like China and more who are willing to accept immigrants, particularly the professional and skilled workers that could help build their technological advancements to oppose the US.

As a result, there have been several protests and movements against the significant immigration blockade that the United States government has implemented since President Trump stepped into office.