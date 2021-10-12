Facebook has a three-tier banning system on its current operations, which categorizes individuals and organizations to whichever violation they have committed online. Recently, Facebook has been leaked more than 4,000 names, groups, and collectives that have been banned by the company that includes harmful content, hate speech, and more.

The big blue social media company has been known for banning a lot of people off its platform, especially those who have violated the Terms of Service of the website and more. Others have been banned for posting harmful content on social media, something which Facebook has tried to solve since the early days of the platform.

Facebook Three-Tier Banning System

The social media company has a three-tier banning system that can be seen via its Transparency Page, under its Policies and Community Guidelines. It shows that the company has different policies and rules with regards to trouble makers, and it categorizes them on whichever they fall in, putting their cases together for easier review.

Bans are not permanent on Facebook, as even the one that was supposed to get a permanent ban has only gotten a 2-year maximum de-platforming and is subject to review soon. The same goes for those who are lesser-known in the industry and small-time troublemakers that see bans via Facebook.

Facebook's Tiers

Tier 1 is for terrorists or those that cause "serious offline harm." Inciting fear and violence online and in the real world is a big violation of human life, and is a criminal offense that Facebook does not tolerate.

Tier 2 is for "Violent Non-State Actors" or those outside the country or region that do not incite violence but focuses on "praising" the cause or collective. Everything that shows support to these rebel causes would be up for a ban and be removed off the face of the platform.

Tier 3 is for "Hate Speech and Dangerous Operations" that would implicate to do violence in the future, despite being regular people or not having a notorious record behind them. This may be the least restrictive tier, but it still does not tolerate misbehavior or violating the Community Guidelines online.

Read Also: Facebook Gets Shamed on SNL, As Spoof Focuses on MySpace's Non-Harmful and Less Toxic Experience

Facebook's 4,000 Ban List

The Intercept has released a report, and it contains a screenshot list of who Facebook has banned for their actions that incite violence or the intent to do so via the platform. The report shows how much Facebook has already banned on its platform, and as much as 4,000 of these organizations show their aggression and invitation for others to do the same.

Of course, this is something which the big blue social media is against, hence the ban. Moreover, it has a lot of hate crimes and terrorist groups to be banned, which will continue to grow.

Related Article: Facebook and Google-Backed Tech Group Sets Up Panel for Misinformation Complaints

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.