(Photo : Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

Goodbye, OG. Team Spirit eliminated "DOTA 2" defending champion in the best of 3 series with 2-0. The match was so intense, but Team Spirit did not give OG a chance to make a comeback.

Team Spirit had amazed the "Dota" community. On Oct. 13, the team beat FNATIC with a 2-0 score. Although they won against Beastcoast on Oct. 10, the next day, IG beat them on Oct. 12. But still, the team stayed strong and secured their spot.

