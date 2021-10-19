Sony could be testing something new for PS5 owners: a media sharing feature that allows them to automatically upload any captures from their console onto their phone.

According to GamesRadar, the media sharing feature will be available for PS5 owners via the PlayStation app. From there, users can share their captures as they please to their chosen social media platforms.

As of this writing, Sony is testing the new share function out in Japan and Canada, as per this tweet from PlayStation Canada:

A limited-release beta enabling PS5 players in Canada and Japan to share their captured screenshots and game clips through PlayStation App is starting to roll out today. For details, check out: https://t.co/afVHXLbJsZ pic.twitter.com/WMVWqHP1GY — PlayStation Canada (@PlayStationCA) October 18, 2021

But not everything captured on the PS5 will be shareable, however. According to the original report, the videos will be hard-limited to a resolution of 1920x1080 and a length of under 3 minutes.

Anything beyond that and they won't be uploaded to the app. Furthermore, users will also not have the option to upload anything themselves.

According to a report by The Verge, any new captures that fit the criteria should automatically show up in the PlayStation app. There, they will be available for 14 days after being manually created on a PS5 console.

Another key detail is that users won't need to have a PlayStation Plus membership to use the new media sharing feature, which is currently in beta.

There is no official release date for now.

How It Works

If for some reason your Wi-Fi connection is down, you can still view your captures on your Sony PS5 console and share them using whichever app you choose.

The only thing you'll have to watch out for is your data consumption, because there's always a risk of getting overcharged for doing something like this.

Lastly, if for any reason you accidentally delete your media, they can still be viewed and shared on the PlayStation app as backups.

Read also: PlayStation Reveals 5 Most-Played PS VR Games - Can You Guess What They Are?

Sony's Push To Let People Share Regularly

This new PS5 media sharing feature, if it hits general availability, will be right along Sony's commitment to gameplay sharing and streaming for the past and current gaming generations.

Everything began when they introduced the first-ever direct Share button on the PlayStation 4. With that feature, gamers can easily upload their video highlights and screenshots directly to a platform of their choosing.

The feature, according to The Verge, "changed the way" people play games together these days. It made gaming a more widely accepted social activity, with constant connections that kept people occupied, especially during the past few years with the pandemic raging.

A Massive Upgrade

With the Share button on the PS4, however, people can only do it with their consoles. But the PS5 beta will be providing a massive upgrade to the media sharing capability of Sony's consoles.

To say that modern gaming has become very social these days is a massive understatement, and Sony understands that. It's not weird anymore to hear that people can make actual friends with fellow gamers online, as well as stay in touch with their loved ones beyond the one-dimensional nature of video calls.

Related: PS5 Restock: GameStop to Bring New Bundles for Console This Friday on Selected Locations-Here's Where

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.