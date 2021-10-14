PlayStation VR has reached a very important milestone. Can you guess what it is? If you guessed that it has reached its fifth anniversary milestone, you got that right.

The virtual reality (VR) headset is now five years old. PlayStation VR was released in the market on October 13, 2021. As part of the PS VR's fifth anniversary blog post, PlayStation actually revealed the five most-played PS VR games since its release.

With the many video game options for the PS VR, it might be easier said than done to guess which five games are the most-played. To help you out, here's the complete list of the five most-played PS VR games:

Most-Played PlayStation VR Games: Rec Room

"Rec Room" happens to be the most-played PlayStation VR game in Europe and North America. The game, which is published by Rec Room Inc., is an online video game that has an integrated game creation system.

It was first released for Microsoft Windows in 2016 before it was released for the PlayStation 4 with PS VR support the year after.

According to the "Rec Room" official website, the game is free for Android, iOS, PC, console, and of course, the PlayStation VR. The game is actually free and lets players build and play games together.

Most-Played PlayStation VR Games: Beat Saber

"Beat Saber" is a rhythm game developed and published by Beat Games and is one of the popular VR fitness games. "Beat Saber" was officially released in May 2019 for the PlayStation and Microsoft Windows.

Per an article by VR Fitness Insider, "Beat Saber" involves "slicing beats in certain directions by using two katana beams and moving their body in order to dodge oncoming walls."

Most-Played PlayStation VR Games: PlayStation VR Worlds

"PlayStation VR Worlds" is more of a video game compilation published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The video game compilation was developed by London Studio and released in October 2016.

The VR game includes five different experiences: a first-person shooter called "London Heist," "VR Luge," "Scavenger's Odyssey," "Ocean Descent," and sports game "Danger Ball."

Most-Played PlayStation VR Games: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

"The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" is an open world video game first released in 2011 by Bethesda Softworks. Its VR game was released in 2017.

The story of this action role-playing game follows a character named Dragornborn whose main goal is to defeat a dragon named Alduin the World-Eater.

Most-Played PlayStation VR Games: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

"Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" is Capcom's 2017 release for the popular horror game franchise. It is a first-person game, which is different from previous "Resident Evil" games. The PlayStation 4 version of the game is compatible with the PlayStation VR.

"Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" follows the story of Ethan Winters as he searches for his missing wife, Mia.

