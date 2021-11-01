Going out and working from home are two things that should not be combined, as one cannot entirely focus on working while traveling or spending quality time with friends or family. However, that does not stop people from bringing their portable devices to accomplish what needs to be done, so that they could pass it on time or not get penalized for any delay.

Some remote work setups require equipment and a lot of accessories to deliver the work properly. Thus, it could be too much of a hassle to bring stuff while on the move, especially for people who do not prefer bringing bags or carrying a lot when casually strolling towards a new destination.

And with that, portable mouse or pointer may come in handy, especially if they are pocket size. Unfortunately, such devices are not yet available in the market.

Here comes the new solution to a basic problem that would revolutionize portability and accessibility all in one: the LitZERO Smart Bluetooth Touch Controller. This is a universal device that brings a lot of features and functions to answer what a person needs when going out.

LitZERO Smart Bluetooth Touch Controller: What Is It?

The LitZERO Smart Bluetooth Touch Controller is a portable Bluetooth and Mouse Controller for different devices. It is a device that can easily fit in one's pockets and hook on one's bag. It is made for portability and accessibility, which means it is intended to be used for different functions while being an all-in-one tool.

Yes, this device is like the "Ring of Power" from "The Lord of the Rings." It could be that one device to "rule them all." That is because of its functions that can be applied to different devices. The multimedia and multi-device controller is applicable for any Bluetooth-enabled technology to control and use its functions.

Moreover, what is truly outstanding is the size of the device, especially as it is smaller than one's palm and fits right at one's hand. It can be brought anywhere without feeling the bulk or weight of its load, and more importantly, it can fit even in a pouch or in your pocket. You can also clip it on your bag or on a lanyard.

In addition, the LitZERO Smart Bluetooth Touch is also so handy that it does not need a mouse pad or a table to be placed on for it to work. The device and one's hand are enough to make it work by using one's fingers or thumb. Users can easily utilize its functions and features.

LitZERO Smart Bluetooth Controller: Features

The Smart Bluetooth Controller has many features and functions to offer, and it would work on almost any device that needs a portable controller like LitZERO. Moreover, devices that have Bluetooth connectivity can freely access and pair with it to complete the integration of the device with one's LitZERO.

The following are the features of LitZERO:

Mouse Function - Touchpad-like scrolling for the device. Just slide one's fingers across the pad and replicate the motion of a mouse on the screen.

- Touchpad-like scrolling for the device. Just slide one's fingers across the pad and replicate the motion of a mouse on the screen. Swipe Gestures - Replicating the feel of a tablet, where one needs more access when scrolling or toggling different things on the keyboard.

- Replicating the feel of a tablet, where one needs more access when scrolling or toggling different things on the keyboard. Buttons - The device can be programmed like a button device as it has four integrated ones that can change from one function to another. This would aid presentations by controlling the basic functions and more.

- The device can be programmed like a button device as it has four integrated ones that can change from one function to another. This would aid presentations by controlling the basic functions and more. One-touch function - One can program the LitZERO to be a one-function device that would do the same tactic whenever pressed or toggled.

- One can program the LitZERO to be a one-function device that would do the same tactic whenever pressed or toggled. Long Battery Life - The LitZERO Bluetooth Controller can be used for 72 hours on a single charge (1 hour) and can be prolonged when turning it off in between uses.

Device Compatibility:

Tablet or iPads

Smartphones

Windows or macOS Laptops

Windows or macOS Desktops

Smart Televisions

E-Books (Kindle, etc.)

YouTube Gestures

Netflix Gestures

Presentations (Powerpoint, Google Slides, etc.)

The device works like a mouse and touchpad in one, and integrates the feel of the human hands in controlling a device without the need for other complex actions or maneuvers. Sometimes, it would be a drag to use a mouse, especially as its prolonged use can trigger the "carpal tunnel syndrome," a severe injury.

The LitZERO can help avoid that because it would have no pressure on one's arms and wrists when using the device to navigate, scroll, and click.

LitZERO Pros

Portable

Handy

Many features and functions

Compatible with a lot of devices

Lightweight

Can prevent loss(additional function in an exclusive app)

Can be transported easily with a hook

Space-saving

Accessibility and gestures are top-notch

Affordable

Compatible with many programs

Has multiple uses and is not just stuck to one

LitZERO Cons

Bluetooth Interference

Limited device compatibility for TVs

Few Color Choices

Each device has its pros and cons, but with the LitZERO Smart Bluetooth Touch Controller, the pros outweigh the cons, while its cons are things that you can easily dismiss.

The pros list shows that LitZERO has more to give to users apart from the outstanding features mentioned earlier that highlights the portability and accessibility of devices in a fast-paced world where mobility equates productivity. It brings a lot to the table that makes it a handy tool that would help a person become productive even in a portable workstation.

