Next week, the Greater Nashville Technology Council and AWS will present the 9th annual Nashville Analytics Summit, Nashville's premier conference on leveraging big data and analytics. Last year, the event was held virtually due to the pandemic, but this year it is back in person at the Omni Nashville Hotel on Oct. 18 and 19.

"We are very excited to host this event in-person again, after 2020's all-virtual Summit," said tech council President and CEO Brian Moyer. "Although last year was a highly successful event with 465 attendees nationwide - 55% of them at the manager level and above - there is just no replacement for the crucial connections that attendees make when gathering in one location together. We're looking forward to a memorable return."

The two-day, in-person event will feature more than 50 presentations and hands-on workshops presented by experts from various industries and backgrounds. New this year, the program includes a healthcare analytics track in partnership with Tennessee HIMSS. Attendees will also have the chance throughout the event to network with data and analytics professionals from across the country.

The 2021 keynote presentations are:

Day 1: "The Tipping Point for Data Literacy, and the Pioneers' Advantage" - Valerie Logan , CEO, and founder of The Data Lodge, Inc.

- , CEO, and founder of The Data Lodge, Inc. Day 2: "The Power of 1%" - Laura Squier, business development - machine learning specialist at AWS, and Jeff McGinn, managing director of client analytics at Change Healthcare

See all the guest speakers here. Platinum sponsors include Google Cloud + SpringML, Qlik, Bridgestone, and Snowflake.

Nashville's Analytics Summit was created in 2013. With 488% growth since inception, the Summit continues to expand as one of Nashville's largest, locally grown tech events in the region. It focuses on fundamental issues in organizations today: how to effectively leverage big data and analytics.

Event registration is still open for individuals and groups.

