SpaceX's Starship has different payload options, and it includes an option to use the Stainless Steel spacecraft as a reusable rocket or have it as an expendable one for one-time use. Elon Musk has discussed this on his Twitter page, and it says that it could carry at least 150 up to as much as 250 tons with the different options.

The Starship rocket can carry a lot, but it would be up to the agreement with the agency or company that requests for its payload and the cargo it would bring once propelling itself upwards. The latest Starship from SpaceX was compared to the payload capacity of the mid-20th-century rocket from NASA, the Saturn V, which is now an artifact on a museum.

SpaceX Starship's Payload According to Elon Musk

SpaceX Starship is another talk in the town because of its popularity amidst the FAA's environmental assessment that would be evaluating the company if it could launch on its site on Boca Chica. Amidst this, people are discussing how much the Starship could carry, especially as it exerts its limit and be an expendable spacecraft.

An expendable spacecraft are those one-time use rockets that would either be space junk or be a material that would be broken down as it is unable to be used again.

According to Elon Musk (@elonmusk), the Starship has two options as a rocket and it would be: an Expendable or Reusable one. As an expendable rocket, the Starship can carry as much as ~250 tons to orbit of whatever payload it needs to bring. However, if it would be a fully reusable rocket, the Starship has a max cargo of ~150 tons only.

Well-optimized Starship would do ~250 tons to orbit as expendable & ~150 tons fully reusable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2021

The Expendable capacity of the Starship is almost twice the payload that the Saturn V can carry, as discussed by one of the fans of SpaceX, and this is a massive improvement from decades ago. Musk and SpaceX still prefer the full reusability of the rocket to be of massive use to the company and many missions it would make.

SpaceX Starship: Expendable or Reusable?

The option of the Starship's cargo and payload would be entirely up to the companies that would collaborate with SpaceX to decide as they would pay top dollar for this.

Full & rapid reusability is the holy grail of orbital rocketry — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2021

It is a no-brainer that the reusable rocket would be more affordable for a spaceflight particularly because SpaceX can use the spacecraft again for another mission.

Moreover, it seems like Musk and SpaceX prefer the Starship to be more on the reusable aspect, as it would be cheaper for the company to produce this. Moreover, it is known that Musk is a massive advocate of full and rapid reusability for orbital rockets for its different purposes.

SpaceX Starship Test Flight?

For now, the SpaceX Starship is still looking at the permits and licenses it needs for its next test flight, especially as the FAA decides it amongst themselves and the public. SpaceX is awaiting its decision, especially as concerned citizens are expressing their concerns over the operations of the Starship in Boca Chica.

