"Resident Evil 4 VR," which is pretty much the virtual reality (VR) version of the 2005 release from the Capcom franchise, is not going to exactly be like the original game.

This is because certain suggestive dialogue and scenes have been removed and are not be included in the VR version of the game. These include the upskirt scenes and suggestive lines referencing Ashley Graham, one of the characters in the game.

"Resident Evil 4 VR" releases on October 21 exclusively for Facebook's Oculus Quest 2. The original game was released in 2005 for the GameCube before it was ported for multiple platforms, including PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

According to a report by IGN, players "won't be able to look up Ashley's skirt during certain areas of the game and the corresponding animation has been removed." For those not familiar with the game's story, Ashley is the daughter of the president who Leon is supposed to rescue.

Suggestive dialogue pertaining to the president's daughter has also been removed, including a reference made by another character named Luis on her body.

A spokesperson for Facebook, who owns Oculus Quest 2, said in a statement to IGN that "Oculus Studios, Armature, and Capcom partnered closely to remaster Resident Evil 4 from the ground up for VR. This includes immersive environments and high-resolution graphics. It also includes select changes to in-game dialogue and animations that we believe will update Resident Evil 4 for a modern audience."

The removed suggestive dialogue and scenes are not the only differences the VR version of the game has from the 2005 original.

According to an article by The Verge, "Resident Evil 4 VR," which releases on October 21 exclusively for Facebook's Oculus Quest 2, is a first-person shooter game. That means the player does not simply see Leon Scott Kennedy on the screen since the player takes on the role of the much-loved character.

The Original 2005 Game

The original "Resident Evil 4" game was first released in 2005 for GameCube. The game was eventually made playable for other platforms such as the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Wii, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

The story of "Resident Evil 4" follows Leon Scott Kennedy, one of the main characters of the "Resident Evil" franchise, who is on a mission to rescue the president's daughter.

"Resident Evil 4" is often considered to be one of the best video games ever made and won multiple Game of the Year awards in 2005. The game is also often credited for helping popularize the "over-the-shoulder" third-person view in video games.

