New smart spine implants could be used in surgeries to lessen the patients' painful experiences. On the other hand, these new wireless implantable electronics might also help enhance spine bone growth.

This is now being considered after the electrotherapeutic devices manufacturer Intelligent Implants, announced that it was able to raise a total of $8.7 million funds.

As of the moment, many people are hesitant to have their important spinal surgery since this medical operation is quite painful. Meanwhile, various medical experts also said that a spine surgery should be the person's final option since it still poses complications and regular back pain.

But, Intelligent Implants wants to change this using its advanced wireless implantable electronics.

New Smart Spine Implants

According to Tech Crunch's latest report, Intelligent Implants' advanced medical technology helps people not to rely on painkillers after their spinal operation.

"I don't wish this surgery on anyone, but if you have to do it, we have to make sure that the outcomes are as good as they can be," said the company's CEO, John Zellmer.

On the other hand, patients can also expect spine growth when the firm's smart implants are used in their surgeries. This is possible since Intelligent Implants' innovation relies on an external power through induction. This creates a field that stimulates bone growth.

Meanwhile, other health firms and researchers are also focusing on other complications. In other news, over-the-counter hearing aids are now being considered. Aside from this, new antibodies are also being developed to slow down aging.

Keeping Spine Healthy

Spine surgeries are now becoming more advanced, thanks to the efforts of various tech and medical firms. However, the best thing you can do is still keep your backbone healthy.

Spine Health provides some of the things you can do to maintain your spine's health. Here are some of them:

Keep your spine naturally aligned

Use a firm or medium-firm mattress

Exercise regularly

Avoid slouching

Always use shoes

