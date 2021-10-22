Walmart has sold essential oils that were later found by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to have a deadly bacteria that is potentially fatal and deadly to those that inhaled it. There already is a case that involved four hospitalized individuals with separate incidents that have sparked a national concern for the CDC.

Walmart Essential Oils: Deadly Bacteria

The CPSC has already reached out to Walmart and has identified the consumers that were infected with the bacteria to possibly stop the spread of this and clean out its toxicity. Walmart and the US CPSC are also working together to identify those that have bought one of the nearly 4,000 bottles that were available on sale via its retail stores.

The product in question is called "Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones", and it was particularly found in the "Lavender & Chamomile" scent. The CPSC regarded that there are already two deaths with regards to the case and that it is a massive concern for the agency.

Normally, the bacteria called "Burkholderia pseudomallei" is dangerous and is fatal to those that come across it, especially when inhaled or consumed through polluted waters. The bacteria are usually found in the Australian and Southeast Asian regions, and the bacteria is not endemic to the United States or nearby regions.

What are the Deadly Bacteria Found in Walmart's Essential Oil

The deadly bacteria found on Walmart's essential oil is known to be tropical of nature, so its emergence on the said bottle in the US region remains a mystery for them. According to the CDC, the deadly bacteria is known to bring "Melioidosis" or Whitmore's disease to a person and causes a bacterial infection in the body.

The disease can pass on from humans to animals, or vice versa.

It is also known that a person may get this on a tropical country's infected water and soil, something that would be easily found anywhere and have no indications of its source. This disease is only found in infected areas and is not a widespread problem in general places of the said country.

Walmart's Products and Offers

Walmart has a lot of products in consumer tech and technology in general, especially as it aims to debut its Robo-delivery service that would bring what people need without human interaction. And while the current health crisis of the popular retail store is alarming, not all of its products or what it sells are affected by this issue.

The CPSC says that it is still an isolated case, something that can only be found on the said brand of "Better Homes & Garden."

Nevertheless, the company is focusing itself on technology and innovation, with regards to the improvement of its product and services like the said AI for its grocery substitutions and more.

