Google Messages May Add Button to Quickly Fix RCS Setup Issues

Google Messages, one of the few popular apps that embrace Rich Communication Services (RCS), keeps improving through regular updates designed to improve user experience. Although popularity has been fueled by being pre-installed on the vast majority of Android handsets, Google is working hard to improve the app with ongoing feature releases

The latest move aims to address a long-time complaint: RCS sign-up problems.

New 'Details' Button to Help with RCS Troubleshooting

As per an APK teardown by Android Authority, Google is developing a new tool intended to solve RCS connection issues quickly while setting up or registering.

A "Details" button can be seen inside the RCS chat settings of the beta release (messages.android_20250713_01_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic). This option is present during registration, especially when users cannot connect to RCS.

Tapping on the Details button opens a pop-up with salient diagnostic details that include:

Status code

Status details

Carrier information

Device ID

And other pertinent connection information

In short, it simplifies the process of getting technical details that users are normally requested to give when they report issues to Google support.

One-Tap Access to Support Feedback

Along with showing important system information, the pop-up also contains a "Submit Feedback" button that allows users to immediately reach out to support with all information pre-gathered. According to Android Police, you don't need to manually search for device or carrier information anymore to make it faster and easier to report RCS-related issues.

In April, Google Messages added an "Unsubscribe" button, so users won't receive unwanted texts.

For those who don't know how to tech-troubleshoot, this new feature is an easy, intuitive, and quick path to receive assistance without needing to go through various hoops.

Still in Development, But Highly Anticipated

Even though the Details button is still in beta development, its presence here suggests Google's continued push to make RCS a more stable and usable communication protocol. There isn't an official release timeline for public access, and with most beta features, there's always a chance it won't be released at all.

However, the timing does appear to be strategic. Google is also picking up the pace in pushing for RCS adoption in Google Messages, and this tool has the potential to increase user confidence in the platform's dependability, particularly for those who have experienced connectivity or verification problems previously.