Japan Airlines to Launch a Flying Car Business

Japan Airlines, Japan's flag carrier, is planning to launch a flying car business, according to a report by Nikkei Asia. The airline company is planning to launch it in its home country.

According to the report, JAL has partnered with an Irish aircraft leasing company called Avalon Holdings for its upcoming flying car business.

"Under the terms of the deal, JAL will have the right to purchase or lease up to 50 eVTOL, or electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft," per Nikkei Asia. The deal also includes the option to purchase another 50 eVTOL.

"JAL plans to offer a passenger transportation service using flying cars, starting in fiscal 2025, taking advantage of its expertise in air transport," the report adds.

Last year, JAL bought a stake in a German air taxi startup called Volocopter. The airline company has announced that it has already placed an order for up to 100 flying cars and drones.

JAL is planning to launch its upcoming flying car business during Expo 2025, which will be held in Osaka.

Flying Cars in the Future

According to the Nikkei Asia report, the government of Japan is actually working on regulations that can pave the way for the inclusion of flying cars for intercity transportation. This can happen by the 2030s.

Another airline company, ANA Holdings, has also announced that it is planning to launch a flying car business in 2025 as well. ANA Holdings operates JAL's rival, All Nippon Airways (ANA).

Air Taxis: What are They?

Air taxis have been defined by How Stuff Works as "smaller planes that can take passengers between local airports upon request, bypassing the traffic and delays of major airports."

Many companies and even space agencies have already started developing their own Air Taxis in the last few years. An example of this is the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Last month, NASA began testing its eVTROL with an aviation company called Joby. It was also reported in 2018 that New Zealand had started testing self-flying taxis.

