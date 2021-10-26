(Photo : by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

On Oct. 26, Grammarly, the top company powering effective communication for 30,000 teams and 30 million people daily, announced a strategic partnership with Samsung Mobile to integrate its advanced writing assistance technology into Samsung's keyboard.

Samsung and Grammarly Partner Up

No app installation will be required anymore. Thanks to the partnership. Following the recent launch of Grammarly for Developers, this partnership is another milestone on Grammarly's path to help people around the world communicate effectively anywhere they write.

Effective communication is very important in the digital-first world. Still, it can be challenging to strike the right tone or be understood as intended when crafting messages quickly on a mobile device.

Grammarly for Samsung Keyboard helps users write confidently by leveraging best-in-class communication assistance to ensure that every text, email, and post is clear and compelling.

Rob Brazier, the Head of Platform Product at Grammarly said that their partnership with Samsung allows them to help millions of people worldwide to write effectively from their mobile device, supporting their mission of improving lives by improving communication.

Brazier said that they are proud that Samsung chose Grammarly as their trusted partner to improve the writing experience of their users. Their native integration in Samsung's mobile keyboard helps users feel confident in their communication in any context.

All eligible Samsung Mobile device holders will have access to Grammarly's basic writing suggestions.

Samsung Mobile device holders who have not previously purchased Grammarly Premium will also have access to three months of Grammarly Premium for free directly from the Samsung Keyboard.

Grammarly Premium offers real-time feedback to help users feel confident that they are making the best impression every time they write.

Users can rely on Premium suggestions to help with sentence clarity, tone, word choice, fluency, and more, in addition to the popular spelling and grammar recommendations.

Hyeson Jeong, the VP and Head of Framework R&D Group at Mobile Communications Business of Samsung Electronics, said that they've always been passionate about bringing consumers experiences that impact people's lives in a meaningful way.

Jeong added that they are delighted to partner with Grammarly on this new tool to help Samsung users express themselves clearly and confidently in English as they connect with people worldwide.

Brands like Samsung can rely on Grammarly as a trusted partner of choice in providing writing assistance technology without sacrificing security or user privacy standards.

Grammarly is transparent about its user-first security and privacy practices, holds enterprise-grade attestations and certifications, and places a premium on scalability, uptime, and availability. The company keeps security at the heart of its product, infrastructure, and policies.

Grammarly for Samsung Mobile will be included in Samsung's One UI 4.0 update. Grammarly will be available on Samsung S21 model devices, with more to be added in the coming months.

About Grammarly

Using a combination of technological approaches and human expertise, Grammarly is on a mission to improve lives by improving communication.

Every day, 30,000 teams and 30 million people worldwide rely on Grammarly's advanced writing assistance technology to write with confidence and reach their communication goals.

Grammarly's AI-powered suggestions provide feedback on the correctness, clarity, engagement, and delivery of writing, wherever it's happening.

Founded in 2009, Grammarly applies over a decade of learning from billions of writing sessions to offer communication support that remains unmatched in the market.

Grammarly is one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in AI, a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, and one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces.

