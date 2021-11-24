The world is now accustomed to the setup of remote processes in almost everything, from online shopping, online schools, online work, remote conversations, remote reunions, and even remote work video conferences.

And while these are considered to be a normal thing now, not everyone has a conference camera that would complement their needs for specific uses -- for example, corporate setups or meetings involving a large number of users in a single room.

A large room webcam may not be used often by many because what's available as built-in cameras on one's computer or other smart devices are usually enough for personal needs during conferences.

However, that is only for personal use and not more than three people at a time. Any addition would be crowded already, forcing everyone to either cramp to fit into the frame to be seen or whip out their own device to be seen and heard in a single conference.

Such a situation would be chaotic, and it would be difficult for the organizer and other people at the end of the line because there would be feedback as the device's microphone can pick up different sounds in a single room. Moreover, they would also hear themselves in the room and may result in a loss of focus.

COOLPO offers its smart video conference camera with the capabilities of a wireless connection to a Coolpo home video conference system. Such tools focus on providing the best experience in a specific setup, particularly with its 4K video quality and Artificial Intelligence that can identify specific people and audio input to be sent to the other party within the conference.

COOLPO Video Conference Camera Review

COOLPO may be a lesser-known brand in the field of technology, but it features one of the most needed devices now, as well as its most advanced features for a 360 camera system for video conferencing needs.

The device may be complex-looking and does not have a camera in front. But that is because its lens is on top of the device, and its body is made up of a microphone and speaker system that would complement the wireless connect conferencing system for different setup and functions.

COOLPO brings a device that can be used from the smallest group to the biggest one that would fit in a room in a single session. There would be no need to change places and go near the computer to ensure that every person is heard when taking their turns to speak during a conference. The Video Conference Camera by COOLPO can be the tool to provide such a setup for a seamless conference.

The device may be complex to use at first, but once integrated and successfully connected to a computer, the smart video camera, as well as the many features that come with it, would be a breeze to use.

COOLPO brings to the table massive features. This is what modern video conferencing cameras from other companies do not have: the AI Facecapture Sensor that can correctly identify a person and differentiate them from other participants.

AI Facecapture does more than what is initially perceived because it can follow a person who speaks, focusing on the subject more despite the number of people in a room. This feature can help in a group conference that would only focus on people who need the spotlight, especially when they have something to present.

Moreover, this feature can be toggled on or off when needed. It will prevent the feature from mistaking others who are not part of the conversation to be highlighted.

The advantages of using this product do not stop there because its notable features include a crystal clear 4K video captured using its 4K camera for an over-the-top high definition video conference.

The clarity of its output on the other end is exceptional as it delivers all the little details to the receiving end of the call when it is paired with a MacBook 2020 screen that supports 2160p video as well.

Another edge of the COOLPO 360 Video Conference Camera is that it took down two birds in one stone with the fisheye lens feature and the 360 videos for an all-around capture of the place and team, with the smart video camera right at the center.

COOLPO defeats the need for each person in a team to bring their own device and earphones for a single conference with their boss who may be at home or someplace else by allowing everyone to join using a single device.

COOLPO Video Conference Camera Features

All-in-One Design - All-in-one smart video conferencing camera combines microphone, camera, and speaker into one device. The 360 degree lens of the conference camera shows the whole room, and four microphones pick up all participants within 15 feet. PANA smart video conference camera allows all team members to hear and be heard at the same time to create an immersive conference experience.

Smart AI-Powered 4K Camera - The COOLPO video conference camera supports 4k/1080P/720P HD video calling for a Face-To-Face video quality meeting. The smart video conference camera can track and focus people according to their voices and movements, notice your every move and highlight the current speaker. The COOLPO video conference camera creates more efficient communication.

Full View & Split Screen - Self-controlled video pan and zoom of conference camera with a 360° horizontal and 60° vertical field of view ensures that the entire group is visible. Split-screen and real-time connectivity features allow participants to communicate easier and help your online conference become more effective and productive with the use of the conference camera.

Plug and Play - No need to install any driver. Just plug the COOLPO video conference camera by the USB cable to the PC, turn your favorite meeting software on, and select the conference camera as your audio and video device in the software interface. Then, you can enjoy a smooth online meeting with a COOLPO video conference camera. The fast and easiest setup ensures your meeting efficiency.

Versatile Compatibility - COOLPO video conference camera supports Windows 7/8/10 & two IOS latest systems. COOLPO video conference camera could work with any online conferencing software: Zoom, Skype, Google Hangout, Cisco WebEx, Microsoft Teams.

Note: It doesn't work with Facetime. It can't be compatible with the Virtual Background feature of Zoom.

Important: Make sure your Internet upload/download speeds exceed 2M bits per second (>256KB/S) and are stable enough.

Pros

Powerful and Crystal Clear 4K Camera

AI Facecapture Sensor for Detection

Clear Audio (Input and Output)

USB-A connectivity to Devices

Compatible with Plug-and-Play feature

Compatible with Zoom Video Conferencing, Slack, Google Hangouts, Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams, and more.

Multi-microphone setup (four mics included in the device)

Long-range voice pickup (up to 15 feet)

Long Battery Life

Cons

Not compatible with Apple's FaceTime and other personal video calling applications

COOLPO's video conferencing camera can be used for both the home and corporate setup, and one of its pros is its use for almost all conferencing applications in the industry today. Moreover, it brings a lot of features to the table that would be extremely helpful to address the different needs of a person or company.

However, it is not perfect and lacks compatibility with Apple's FaceTime that has recently upgraded its features to accommodate more people in a single session. Nevertheless, COOLPO's video conferencing camera has a lot to offer, including its AI features, as well as its 4K video input and output.

COOLPO Video Conference Camera Pricing

COOLPO's Video Conference Camera is available on Amazon, and it was priced at $999.99, but is now offered with a $200 discount from its original price.

The device is priced at $799.99, but interested customers may still get an additional discount of $60 with its "extra $60 CODE" to further its price slash.

Indeed, the COOLPO Video Conference Camera can be used for multiple occasions and setups, and not just for its impressive corporate features that work well for large teams. It may also be useful for home setups, like in reunions of one's extended family in another country or state.

COOLPO's video conference camera can answer the need for an external device, and it is a must, especially for those with a blurry webcam on their computers. The professional features it provides tell more of what the device is capable of and that it is not just another accessory for computers.

