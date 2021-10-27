Avast released free ransomware decryptors that could work on multiple strains, including Babuk, LockFile, and AtomSilo.

Avast Releases FREE Ransomware Decryptor

The antivirus and cyber security company, Avast, rolled out two types of decryptors for the three widespread ransomware strains to anyone who wishes to get one, as per the report by TheRecord.

The said decryptors should crack the stolen files that the ransomware gang encrypted.

Typically, the criminal minds ask for hefty amounts of ransom, which could be worth millions of dollars, just to provide a decryptor. But Avast is giving it out without any charge.

Avast Ransomware Decryptor Limitations

Although the decryptors of Avast works on most files infected by the said ransomware strains, there are still some limitations to it.

According to the blog of Avast, the decryption tool could only work on known file formats.

That said, files carrying no format or an unknown format, as well as the text files, could not be decrypted by the tool from Avast.

Avast Ransomware Decryptor for AtomSilo and LockFile

The antivirus maker is offering the decryptors for both the LockFile and AtomSilo strain in a single download. Avast explained that this is the case as the two ransomware sports tons of similarities that could be decrypted in a single method.

Avast went on to say that "both the AtomSilo and LockFile ransomware strains are very similar to each other except for minor differences."

For the decryptor of the two ransomware strains, Avast revealed that they have developed it based on the details that a Twitter user that goes by the username vinopaljiri, who is also a cyber security researcher at RE-CERT, shared.

On Oct. 17, the RE-CERT security researcher tweeted that he "just cracked #AtomSilo - one of the Latest Ransomware Family."

Something big -> I just cracked #AtomSilo - one of the Latest Ransomware Family - More information soon. Stay Tuned. (cde07f39b45b883c861f4d4d0c6afb80)

For more information (Only for trusted Security accounts) DM me.🙏

Please help me to reach more People who could be affected!!! — Jiří Vinopal (@vinopaljiri) October 17, 2021

Avast Ransomware Decryptor for Babuk

On top of that, Avast also released a free decryption tool of another widespread ransomware strain, Babuk.

Unlike the decryptor for both the LockFile and AtomSilo, Babuk's tool was created separately as its encryption method differs from the other two counterparts.

What's more, Avast was able to develop its free decryption tool for Babuk ransomware after one of the devs of the criminal gang went on to leak its entire source code.

Last Sept. 3, it turns out that the developer from the ransomware gang, who is a 17-year-old Russian kid, was battling Stage-4 Lung cancer. As such, the young criminal mind decided to release Babuk's source code to everyone's disposal.

Nevertheless, the decryptor of Avast for this ransomware still carries some limitations. Thus, it only works on two file extensions, the .babuk, and the .babyk.

Avast Ransomware Decryptors: How to Get

Avast has already created a long catalog, which contains numerous free ransomware decryption tools on this website;

You'll only need to download the ransomware decryptor that you're looking for to get one.

