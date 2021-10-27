Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency has reached a massive 960 percent growth this year, and it says a lot for the meme coin that has been shaping up to be the next Dogecoin. However, it is not enough for it to be added to Robinhood's platform yet. Also, the reason for that remains unknown as people are left to wonder about its distribution on other trading apps.

Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency's Massive Growth

Shiba Inu has recorded a massive growth this year, and according to Coinbase, it is now at a whopping 79,000,000 percent of growth since the start of this year. That is right, it is 79 million percent already, and more than 960 percent in the past month.

SHIB's value now on Coinbase is at $0.00007880, and that was indeed something massive of a jump on its values, as before it had more zeroes on its price.

Coin Market Cap has also listed Shiba Inu to be at the 11th spot in cryptocurrency standings, one spot shy of Dogecoin's 10th spot. Earlier this week, Shiba is at rank 13, while Doge is at rank 9.

Read Also: 17-Year-Old From UK Sets Up Fake Website, Uses Stolen Money to Buy Cryptocurrency

Shiba Inu on Robinhood is A Not Yet Announced

Robinhood has made its statement clear and understandable for all, and the crypto trading platform said that there are no announcements yet on the meme cryptocurrency to be included on its platform. The same goes for other coins that are rising in popularity, like SHIB, as well as those that are gaining prominence during these times.

People are now starting a petition for Shiba Inu to be included in Robinhood.

Shiba Inu's Popularity

Earlier this October, there has been a significant notice of changes regarding the cryptocurrency of Shiba Inu, and it has been prominent in the past months of the year due to its performance. And like Dogecoin, the prominence and surge it experiences is because of its users that trade the coin on specific platforms that it is available now.

Two of the top five of these popular crypto exchange platforms are known to trade Shiba Inu within their jurisdictions, and it is unlike Robinhood that still refuses to get onboard the SHIB train like others. The reason for that remains unknown, but this is not the end, or this does not guarantee that it would not have $SHIB in the future.

Coinbase's regard for Shiba Inu is a massive thing as it is one of the most popular platforms online to trade cryptocurrency, and it means a lot coming from them as a highly regarded place to trade. Shiba's growth is continuous, and it somehow resembles the popularity of Dogecoin during the first time that it was prominent in the market, way back in early 2021.

Related Article: World's Largest Crypto Crashes After Hitting All-Time High $67K in Less Than a Week

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.