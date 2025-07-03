Apple's iOS 26 Hides Texts from Unknown Senders on Messages App to Combat Spam

Apple is adding a new iOS 26 feature that hides texts from unknown senders on the Messages app, and this is the latest way the company is combating the rising cases of spam.

Before this, all of the messages that users receive on the app appear in their inbox, mixing all types of texts from saved contacts to unknown senders, cluttering the communications platform.

Apple's iOS 26 Hides Texts from 'Unknown Sender'

The latest report from 9to5Mac highlights a feature that Apple talked about in WWDC 2025 that is coming to the Messages app. This feature helps hide texts from unknown and unwanted senders.

In the latest version of its iOS 26 beta, users may now filter their inbox to keep the texts from unsaved contacts away, especially those who message users for the first time.

There will now be four types of filters on the Messages app including the Messages itself, an Unknown Senders group, a Spam, and a Recently Deleted section. Enabling the feature would have Apple screen the messages for you and separate them from the main inbox.

Users will now also see a menu bar on the top-right corner of the platform that hides away the different sections.

Messages App Feature to Combat Spam

Under the Manage Filtering option under the new menu, users may turn on features like Screen Unknown Senders that would hide the notifications and move them away from the main inbox to the Unknown Senders list.

Through this, Apple is offering users a way to better combat spam. Apart from this, users may also choose to enable the Filter Spam option to further hide spam texts that the app detects.

Apple's Upgrades to the Messages App

In iOS 18's releases alone, Apple has given users many things to enjoy on the Messages app that make it more than a platform for communicating. Satellite texting was officially made available to users with eligible smartphones via iOS 18, and they were also given the Send Later feature that helps schedule texts to send on the app.

Additionally, Apple gave users a chance to treat the Messages app as a calculator with its built-in feature that allows users to type in math equations, solve problems, and convert units instantly.

With the release of Apple Intelligence, AI features also made their way to the Messages app, including the smart reply function that has contextual awareness of the conversation and offers reply suggestions for users to tap on.

More importantly, Apple's focus on Messages also gave the first iteration of the platform's RCS adoption, allowing them to send and receive messages from other apps that use this protocol, like Android's Google Messages.

In WWDC 2025, Apple talked about more features heading to the Messages app that expand its capabilities, including the Live Translate for both calls and messages.