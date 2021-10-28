Facebook has teased an iOS application from its Connect event earlier today called "Polar," and it is focused on bringing AR and VR filter creation for content creators. The platform can help in designing filters easier and more accessible for those that want to showcase their art through filters and social media by using it on themselves.

Facebook Polar: What is It?

The focus of Facebook on its Spark AR has resulted in another focus it has for the company, and it is with an iOS app called "Polar," which would soon be available to users. For now, it is still a concept that would soon come for users, as the company is focusing on releasing its closed beta in the months to come.

Facebook's Polar is an application that would help in making AR and VR filters for users and boost content creation from artists to put their work on the digital platform and integrate it with technology.

Polar is not yet here, but as soon as it comes, it would focus on a closed beta program that would invite selected people only before having it available for some and then for all.

AR and VR Creation Platform for the iOS

Facebook's AR and VR has been one of the recent focuses of the company, especially as it plans to create a "metaverse" of its own in the future. While the technology needed to create a full-fledged metaverse is not yet here, the company is focusing on strengthening its AR and VR leg to help in its future ventures.

The Oculus has also brought its future ventures on the Connect event, showing how it could be used for business, as what Facebook offers.

The Many Things Facebook Brought on Connect 2021

Facebook, rather, Meta, has brought a lot of things to its Connect 2021 event, and it focuses on the new ventures of the company for its future releases. One of which is the controversial rebranding of Facebook into "Meta," the future of the social media company and its promise to change its name amidst the many controversies it has.

The social media company is known to battle out reports from its whistleblowers, Frances Haugen, along with another anonymous one regarding issues and problems in the company. It was said that Facebook has allegedly disregarded the mental health of its users in favor of profit and has kept the social media running despite the knowledge of it.

Facebook is still on the verge of its issues and name change, but its focus on its future products only shows that its path and trajectory is to keep moving forward. Despite the issues that come with the company, it is still playing on its strengths and where it is familiar with, particularly with the AR and VR focus of the company and Polar's role in it.

