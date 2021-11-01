Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak gave his latest comment about the newly-launched iPhone 13. The tech inventor said that he could not distinguish it from the previous smartphone models that were released over the past years.

Steve Wozniak Sees No Difference For iPhone 13

According to Yahoo, the computer engineer commented that the newest iPhone in the market was indistinguishable compared to its predecessors.

"I got the new iPhone; I can't tell the difference really. The software that's in it applies to older iPhones, I presume," Wozniak said.

So far, many users have mixed opinions about the iPhone 13 series. In general, there's slightly positive feedback that customers say about this smartphone. Most importantly, some viewers shared similar viewpoints with Wozniak.

According to the critics, Apple's iPhone 13 lineup retains a lot of stagnant designs and features over the years.

From a previous product review by CNET, the new smartphone presents a lot of improvements from its 2020 version. The narrative said that it's not "radically different" from the rest of the launched iPhone models. Indeed, this is the reason why others are disappointed upon the official launch of the said Apple product.

Furthermore, the news site wrote that the Cupertino giant is known for its familiarity. This is also one of the reasons why Apple shone as a dominant tech market for consumers. However, there's no "entire change" for both iPhone 13 and 13 Mini.

What Makes Steve Wozniak Fret Over iPhone 13

Wozniak also said that he was worried about the size and the largeness of the recently-released mobile device. He noted that he didn't study it, but he would explore more of the products that were good.

In line with this comment, Phone Arena wrote in its report that even though the camera specs for the iPhone 13 series are still the same, there are notable differences in the sensor's size.

Specifically, there's an enlargement in size for these components, which lets the users take images with more light exposure. In addition, the iPhone 13 lineup features a development battery span and even a bigger screen.

If you have owned an iPhone 12 before, there's not so much difference to see after you purchase the iPhone 13.

Meanwhile, Phone Arena also reported that the Apple Watch Series 7 seems quite similar to the previous Series 6 model. From their same set of CPUs to their display, the two smartwatches almost look identical to each other.

Wozniak said that he has no specific wishlist for improvement at the moment, but he praised Apple's privacy policies.

Steve Wozniak is Pursuing a Space Firm

Over the past two months, Wozniak announced that he would venture into creating a space firm dubbed "Privateer Space." So far, the company said that it would focus on clearing the space junk in space which other space companies do not do.

In July, the computer scientist said that it's now the right thing for Apple to implement the right-to-repair policy.

