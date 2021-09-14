Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple has mentioned "Privateer Space," which will focus on future space ventures.

Besides focusing on technology, the Cupertino giant designer is gearing up for a different take on his recent startup: a space garbage company

Steve Wozniak Speaks About Privateer Space Company

According to a report by Digital Trends earlier this week, Apple's Steve Wozniak has recently tweeted that he will be starting a private space company that will be different from other startups.

Following his mysterious tweet that baffled some fans, the teaser that looked like an Apple ad came out. The short clip reminded the humans to work together for what is right and good.

A Private space company is starting up, unlike the others. https://t.co/6s8J32mjuF — Steve Wozniak (@stevewoz) September 13, 2021

At the end of the video, the text "sky is no longer the limit" flashed on the screen. This hinted that Wozniak, together with Ripcord's Alex Fielding, collaborated to launch Privateer, a space-centered startup.

The collaboration with Fielding is not the first joint venture of Wozniak with him. The former, who is the CEO of the robotics company, also turned out to be a former Apple engineer.

In 2001, Wozniak and Fielding came up with the WoZ (Wheels of Zeus) startup that focused on tracking the physical location of misplaced objects. Five years later, the duo decided to sell it to Zontrak.

How Different is Privateer From SpaceX and Blue Origin?

Private space firms with the likes of SpaceX, Blue Origin, and even Virgin Galactic have only one common mission: to promote space tourism for private people. These companies, which were started by the biggest names in the tech industry, are focused on giving space travel for the people.

However, that's not the case for Steve Wozniak's Privateer.

As Wozniak mentioned, the upcoming space startup will be different from the previously mentioned private space companies. Based on the clip, we could assume that Privateer Space has a different take on its space service.

As per Gizmodo, Privateer is said to be a "satellite company" that will monitor and clean space junks. Wozniak assured that the team is doing everything to achieve the capabilities for the design for their satellite.

The Independent mentioned in its report that over the last decade, the number of defunct satellites has been escalating. Before 2030 starts, there will be nearly 100,000 satellites in space.

Read Also: NASA GOES-U Mission: Elon Musk's SpaceX Wins Contract; Falcon Heavy Rocket to Fly in April 2024

Space Junk Cleaning

So far, we know that space debris counts as pollution that happens in space. Back in July, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that he would soon clean up the surrounding space debris that will be an obstacle to future space trips.

Since the space junks continue to rise in numbers, SpaceX aims to pick some debris through its Starship.

Last year, Japan said that there's a way to reduce the metal debris in space. By using wooden satellites, Sumitomo Forestry and Kyoto University researchers believed that these kinds of satellites will solve the clogging population of metal debris in space.

Related Article: SpaceX Adds Two Recovery Ships, at Least One to be Used for Inspiration4 Mission

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.