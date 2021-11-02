(Photo : Unsplash/ Christian Wiediger) Twitch set up

Twitch will now allow streamers with furry friends to create a group for easier live streaming. The platform launched a new category called the Animals, Aquariums, and Zoos category, which may end up being the most interesting page on Twitch.

Twitch's Animal Category

The company says that the new category, which was launched as part of Animal Week, is meant to bring streamers from zoos, conservation projects, and streamers that are animal owners that had been live streaming on the site. The new category will make it easier for them to find each other.

If you want to watch something relaxing, the Animal category is the one for you. It is very easy to find on the platform, and its page features a New York wolf conservancy's den live stream.

The page also features a video from an otter enclosure and a stream from the Monterey Bay Aquarium that shows a gorgeous oceanside view.

Another streamer promises to show viewers squirrels and raccoons eating, according to The Verge.

Also Read: How to Stream on Twitch | Ultimate Beginner Guide 2021

In its announcement post, Twitch stated that some platform creators have interactive animal streams. There is a farmer that live streams its ducks, and he will let you feed them if you donate bits, which is a virtual token on Twitter. There is also a turtle streamer that will allow you to change the lights if you give bits.

Launching a separate category for animals will help bring more attention to animal organizations that are dedicated to educating people about the species.

The category is also great for creators who encourage their fans to donate to those amazing causes.

There has been a lot of disappointing news around Twitch these past few months.

Twitch has been a victim of a hacking incident that had leaked the source code and the hateful raids against marginalized groups.

Hopefully, the streaming platform will be able to keep the new category as a pleasant and interesting place.

Twitch's New Features

In October, Twitch launched the test of its paid boost feature. However, it did not go well. The feature was announced on Sept. 30, and it allows viewers to pay to boost a streamer to a front-page slot for promotion. The feature is only available for viewers in the United States.

According to journalist Zach Bussey, there are three tiers that viewers can choose from. The first one costs $0.99 for 1,000 recommendations, the second one costs $2.97 for 3,000 recommendations, and $4.95 for 5,000 recommendations.

The streamers can also pay to boost their own stream, basically paying for self-promotion. As it is currently a test, it is only available for a limited number of streamers, according to EuroGamer.

However, it is already received a backlash from the community. The UserVoice platform for feedback, the top voted comments are negative, according to Polygon.

For example, one comment suggests that partnered streamers should not be able to use the feature because it could help bigger streamers instead of boosting those who would benefit from the promotion.

What's more is when viewers pay to boost a stream, the streamers do not get any of the money. Instead, it goes straight to Twitch.

Related Article: TommyInnit 'Technoblade' Twitch Comeback Prank: Twitter Users Fall Victim of Early 'April Fool's Day'

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.