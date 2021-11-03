Quentin Tarantino is set to auction seven "Pulp Fiction" NFTs that include never-before-seen content.

The seven NFT collectibles will be built on SCRT Labs' Secret Network. The NFTs will feature uncut "Pulp Fiction" scenes.

The never-before-seen content that will be part of the NFTs includes exclusive commentary from Quentin Tarantino himself as well as uncut first handwritten scripts from the movie.

"Pulp Fiction" is a 1994 black comedy film written and directed by Tarantino. The crime movie, which focuses on stories of criminal Los Angeles, stars John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Ving Rhames, Bruce Willis, Tim Roth, and many more.

Quentin Tarantino to Auction 'Pulp Fiction' NFTs

Quentin Tarantino, the writer and director of the iconic film "Pulp Fiction," is set to auction NFTs featuring uncut scenes of his movie.

"While the public-facing part of the NFTs will be uncut 'Pulp Fiction' scenes, each NFT will also contain a secret piece of content only accessible to the buyer," according to an article by Fortune.

"Among the seven, the secret elements will include the uncut first handwritten scripts of 'Pulp Fiction' and exclusive custom commentary from Tarantino in which he reveals secrets about the film and its creator," the article adds.

The Pulp Fiction "NFTs" will be built on SCRT Labs' Secret Network.

The film's director has expressed in a statement that he is "excited to be presenting these exclusive scenes from 'Pulp Fiction' to fans."

Aside from Pulp Fiction, Quentin Tarantino is the director of other films such as 2019's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Kill Bill," and "Django Unchained."

Pulp Fiction

"Pulp Fiction" is a 1994 film written and directed by Tarantino. The movie, which is considered a black comedy crime film, stars John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Ving Rhames, Tim Roth, and many more.

What differentiates the storytelling of "Pulp Fiction" from many other movies is that it is not told in chronological order. Instead, it follows three interrelated stories that focus on criminal Los Angeles. Each of the three stories has its own protagonist.

"Pulp Fiction" has won and been nominated for different awards. Among the accolades it received is the Palme d'Or at the 1994 Cannes Film Festival.

What is an NFT?

NFT is an acronym that stands for non-fungible token. By definition of non-fungible, these tokens are unique and cannot, therefore, be exchanged with anything that has the same value.

NFTs can be anything digital, including digital art, music, GIFs, and collectibles, such as the "Pulp Fiction" NFTs to be auctioned by Quentin Tarantino.

The fame director is the latest notable figure from the entertainment industry that has ventured into NFTs. Other celebrities and known figures that have launched NFTs include Katy Perry and Tom Brady.

