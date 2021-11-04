Meta releases an upgrade for Facebook Groups that would help and empower Community Builders by giving more options regarding personalization, chat tools, and monetization for all. Facebook Groups bring together niche interests among users of social media, particularly as the platform has become a massive resource for different information already.

Meta's Facebook Groups has been revealed its new features that are coming for the platform, and it focuses on empowering the niche collective of people in a single group within the platform. The recent Facebook Communities Summit 2021 revealed this and has shown the world of the new features with Facebook's Groups.

The focus is Community Building and empowering its users as a whole. Meta is bringing features like personalization where a person can customize the text and font that is posted on the said group, as well as a post button despite scrolling up and down the page.

What is New: Facebook Groups

Moreover, the upgrade brings new tools for better community engagement in the form of a unique greeting message that would introduce new members to group rules and more. Community Awards are also coming to upvote on posts and give it to those that have provided or shared information that is either Insightful, Uplifting, or Fun, aside from the regular Facebook reactions.

Subgroups are also coming, as they will become niche interests for certain groups, especially for those that have a massive range of coverage with regards to a certain topic.

Meta and Facebook's Future

The company rebrands Meta from Facebook as a social technology company that focuses on its capabilities to bring different innovations and tech features for its users across its different applications. However, it does not stop there, as the company has brought a lot on its recent Facebook Connect 2021 conference that is meant for its improvement.

Facebook's improvement brings a lot of features for the social media itself, and it includes the company dropping the facial recognition data it has, something from its previous ventures. Furthermore, the company is expanding on its metaverse, bringing different applications to have its focus on the alternate world from the company with the likes of an AR platform like Polar.

The future of Meta is on the metaverse, and the company wants to improve on that aspect of its business in the coming years. However, it does not stop there or would not leave its current products behind with the likes of social media platforms of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, and more, aiming for its integration into the digital world.

