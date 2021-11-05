Discord users should be more careful in clicking unknown ads or links, as per the advice of cybersecurity experts. Recently, a phishing scam has hit the messaging app, which could steal users' data without them knowing.

What to know so far about the Free Discord Nitro scam?

Discord Scam Requires Linking User's Steam Account

According to a report by Threatpost, the gaming-focused chat platform has been the latest target of suspicious ads that could obtain credentials from the victim.

The hackers hook up the users by urging them to click the fake pop ads, which would direct them to the premium version of the app. Unlike the standard Discord, the Nitro version offers a lot of exclusive features, including customized emojis, server boosts, avatars, and even profile badges.

To purchase the Discord Premium Nitro with no additional cost, the users will be first required to link their Steam accounts. Based on the latest report from Malwarebytes Labs researchers, this scheme is part of the widespread scam which could put the user's account in harm.

"Just link your Steam account and enjoy," the message reads. After clicking it, you will be asked to get the paid membership plan for free.

Pay Attention to These Suspicious Domains, Pop-up Ads

From another report by Tech Radar, the researchers said that this scam is freely operating through threat actors. The campaign makes use of automated boys, which deceive the users that they could get a free Nitro subscription.

The experts noted that this hacking tactic is unique since it does not target information from the platform itself. Instead, it would require them to connect their Steam account. From there, the dubious login page will scam them right away.

Take note of the following domains, which are linked to the malicious page.

1nitro.club

appnitro-discord.com

asstralissteam.org.ru

discord-steam-promo.com

discordgifte.com

dicsord-ticket.com

discord-appnitro.com

ds-nitro.com

nitro-discordapp.com

nitrodsgiveways.com

steam-nitro. online

Malware Attacks on Game-focused Platforms

Back in September, Bleeping Computer reported that a dangerous malware was sold on dark web forums. It was reportedly made to infect users' accounts linked to EA, Epic Games Store, and Steam.

The underground transaction allows the hackers to obtain confidential details from the victims. Later, they could sell them for a higher price in an illegal marketplace.

According to Kaspersky, the cybercriminals could pounce on the opportunity of selling the individual in-game items, which would yield another gain on their part.

Recent Google Ads Scam

Earlier this week, Tech Times reported that scammers are now relying on Google ads to catch victims off-guard. At the time of the report, there were nearly $500,000 worth of virtual currencies stolen from various persons in just two days.

Check Point Research wrote that upon clicking the Google Ad, the stealers could now gather cryptocurrencies stored in Phantom and Metamask. This happens after they got directed to a fake website of crypto wallets.

