Amazon Freevee Will Shut Down This August to Prioritize Prime Video

Amazon's Freevee is officially shutting down next month, and the company is now giving users until August to enjoy the many offers of the Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) streaming platform before it entirely goes away.

The e-commerce company already announced the platform's shutdown last year, citing that they will focus their streaming experiences on the global streaming app Prime Video.

However, it was only now that Amazon shared the exact timeline of Freevee's shutdown, with users getting a significant time to enjoy what it has to offer.

Amazon Freevee Shutting Down This August

TechCrunch reported that users on the Freevee platform have begun receiving notifications and messages from Amazon which confirmed that it is shutting down the platform come August.

Users will still have the ability to stream titles from now until the end of August, but after that, Freevee will no longer be available to share its free and ad-supported platform that users have grown to enjoy over the years.

Freevee has been the no-cost experience for users who want to enjoy streaming different types of content, but more importantly, select Prime Video originals that were also shared on the platform.

The shutdown is finally confirmed after eight months since Amazon first announced the news of Freevee's upcoming end of service, with the company citing that the reason behind its shutdown is to focus more on Prime Video.

Amazon is Prioritizing Prime Video

According to Amazon, Prime Video is now the "new exclusive home for Freevee," with all of the FAST streaming app's content also heading towards the premium platform. It was revealed by the company that users may still enjoy free content to stream on Prime Video as not all is locked behind a subscription.

Amazon's ad-supported Prime Video has been notorious over the years for its disruptive appearance and spamming the streaming experience.

Freevee and What It Had to Offer

Freevee started its services in 2022 when Amazon repurposed the IMDb TV platform into its streaming app, with the company focusing on an entirely free experience for all users. The company designated it as a FAST product for users in eligible regions, offering a non-stop run of ads as the tradeoff for the free streaming access.

Amazon created the Freevee despite already offering the Prime Video platform to customers and its loyal subscribers, with both platforms having their distinct specialties.

However, Amazon previously treated its Freevee users with the addition of more Prime Video Originals in the FAST platform, and the company still maintains its subscription-free access for users to enjoy. Users were given the chance to enjoy as many as 100 Prime Video Originals since 2023, and the list evolved over the years of Freevee's operations, which allowed non-subscribers to enjoy premium content.

Despite Freevee's popularity amongst users, there had been uncertainties with its operations last year, particularly as Amazon decided to transform Prime Video into an ad-supported platform on top of its subscription.

Prime Video's basic subscription is now playing ads, and users have to pay extra to remove these and enjoy the "real" premium streaming experience.