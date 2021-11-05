"Squid Game" is one of the most popular shows on Netflix at the moment. Starting last Sept. 17, the video streaming company recorded nearly 142 million households that have watched it.

Unfortunately, the Korean series does not sound favorable to all people, especially when someone's name is associated. For instance, Twitch streamer Lydia Ellery has been sticking with its long-time name "SquidGame" during her live streams.

For her part, the Netflix show only takes a toll on her life as more fans get angry at her. She even said that she has been receiving hateful comments and attempts of hacking from unknown individuals ever since.

How 'Squid Game' Affects the Life of a Streamer

According to a report by BBC, the British streamer who has been active in several platforms such as Twitch, Instagram, and YouTube, has been suffering from extreme problems lately.

The simple reason behind this issue can be coined to the emergence of the South Korean show "Squid Game," which is also her exact brand name on her platform.

The 32-year-old streamer said that she just thought of that name because of her friend's ideas. Since the squid is rhymed with lid, she decided to adopt that identity to her fans immediately.

Little did she know, the "Squid Game" show could be the sole cause of her downfall one day. While the top-hit thriller show receives good feedback from the community, Ellery is receiving the opposite treatment from other people.

According to "Squid Game," the avid fans of the Netflix series became so mad at her to the point that she needed some breathing space for her notifications.

That's not only the worst thing that happened to her. She even claimed that others wanted to hack her account. She has been receiving many emails from people she does not know personally.

Read Also: How to Make DIY Squid Game Costume for Halloween 2021

Streamer Even Loses Job Because of 'Squid Game'

Ellery's recent experience not only brought hateful messages and negative feedback to her platform but also cost her a job. The "Squid Game" show became the reason why two big opportunities slipped away from her.

Furthermore, the streamer said that people dislike hiring her because of the attached "Squid Game" to her name. She just assumed the connotations of the series, which signifies violence to the people.

Right away, Ellery is now planning if she will change the codename that she used throughout the years. She added that the Netflix show is all over the internet.

"If you search for me and my brand, which I've had for over ten years [...] all you get is the TV show," the Twitch streamer uttered in a report by Tech Spot.

Somehow, people are looking forward to the second season of "Squid Game," but for Ellery, this would be just an extension of her ongoing agony because of the namesake.

'Squid Game Token' Trends on Google

Binance, an exchange platform for cryptocurrencies, has discovered the ongoing scam involving SQUID. Following this report, many people grew curious about this deal.

Google saw a surge of "How to Buy Squid Game Token" searches lately.

Related Article: Squid Game Cryptocurrency Scam: Owners Run Off, Shut Down Website After Price Peaks

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.