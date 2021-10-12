"Squid Game's" Netflix views are now at 111 million, making it the "biggest series launch ever," according to the popular streaming platform.

'Squid Game' Smashes Netflix Views

As per The Verge's latest report, the South Korean thriller series has already garnered a whopping 111 million views in just the first 17 days since its launch on Netflix.

On top of that, the report further revealed that the phenomenal series directed by Hwang Dong-Hyuk was also the first-ever Netflix show to have surpassed the 100 million viewer mark in its initial 28 days since launch.

It is worth noting that Netflix always checks the performance of its shows and movies in the timeframe of 28 days. What's more, the streaming platform also disclosed that the 111 million viewers had to watch "Squid Game" for at least two minutes to be included in the tally.

Squid Game: Netflix's 'Biggest Series Launch Ever'

That said, on Tuesday, Oct. 12, Netflix's official account on Twitter heralded the South Korean battle royale-themed show as the "biggest series launch ever" in the platform.

According to CNET, the co-CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, already suggested last Oct. 1 that the said phenomenon could likely be achieved by "Squid Game."

Back then, the Netflix exec highlighted that the show was on the number one spot across the globe in the platform, adding that it could be the "biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure."

Since the South Korean series first debuted last Sept. 17, the title has already reached the number spot on Netflix, at least for a total of 94 countries.

On top of that, "Squid Game" has been breaking records in the United States as it has already been on the top spot on the streaming service for 21 days straight.

Netflix Planning a 'Squid Game' Video Game?

On Oct. 11, Forbes reported that the vice president of content for Asia Pacific of Netflix, Minyoung Kim, confirmed that the streaming service is hinting at its interests in creating a video game title based on the successful series.

Now, "Squid Game" has expanded from being a Netflix series to numerous kinds of merch.

Read Also: Netflix Launches Fast Laughs, Play Something Feature For Android Users: Here's How You Can Access Them

'Squid Game' Season 2

For now, Netflix has yet to decide on season 2 of "Squid Game."

However, the global TV head of Netflix, Bela Bajaria, told Vulture that the fate of the show still depends on the decision of the director, including his availability.

It is worth noting that Hwang Dong-Hyuk took ten years to create the now phenomenal title on Netflix. As such, expanding is likely to take a few more years.

Related Article: Netflix Could Win Most Emmys Ever! Streaming Service Already has 34 Wins This Emmys 2021

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.