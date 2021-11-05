(Photo : Kris Krohn Shares Why Time Is Our Most Valuable Resource)

The National Center for Health Statistics says that, as of 2020, the average human lives to about 75 years old for males and around 80 years old for females. These figures are actually becoming lower and lower with each passing year. In other words, time is becoming scarcer and scarcer for each human being living on Earth. Hence each one of us must learn how to manage our limited time properly.

For real estate mogul, multimillionaire, and breakthrough coach Kris Krohn, time is the most valuable resource anyone will ever have. This truth is echoed not just by Krohn but also by other industry leaders like him.

For example, SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk shows how much he values his time by breaking down his schedule by five-minute increments. He makes his time an even scarcer resource to amp up his productivity and get more things done within the same 24 hours we all have.

Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates also scheduled his day meticulously. In fact, he admitted to being "married to his PC" for most of his young adult life in order to achieve the level of success he had. It wasn't until Gates attained his goals that he made time for dating.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs shares a similar belief with Kris Krohn. He is even famously quoted saying, "My favorite things in life don't cost any money. It's really clear that the most precious resource we all have is time." Jobs proved how valuable time is by creating his own rules and chasing his dreams with utmost fervor. He realized at a young age that he didn't like formal education and wasted no time in dropping out of school to invent the first-ever Apple Macintosh.

Meanwhile, amid his multiple achievements throughout his career, Kris Krohn considers his biggest success to be a milestone connected to time; he was able to retire at the young age of 26. Krohn shares that the moment he was able to do so was such an unforgettable moment.

"The day that it dawned on me that I would never have to work for anyone else for the rest of my life was one of the best," says Krohn.

What all of these amazing men have in common is not just their recognition of the value of time. They all worked their way to obtain true financial freedom, which enabled them to truly make time their own. Krohn explains that there's a sense of empowerment when one achieves true financial freedom because it grants not just material possessions. More importantly, it grants us the freedom to do anything that we want with our time.

However, Krohn warns us that the road to success is a bumpy one. We may very well fall into a bottomless pit that will drain our time, energy, and other resources if we're not careful.

So for budding entrepreneurs, Kris Krohn shares one last piece of advice when starting out:

"Do not waste time on a business that will never work out," says Krohn. "My rule of thumb is to test a business for 90 days, and if I don't see progress, I ditch it and try again. Finding the balance between perseverance and being realistic is extremely important."

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.