Microsoft as a corporation has a lot of important persons who help in managing the business. At the peak of the company's popularity, another high-profile official has served the tech giant in the United Kingdom.



Cindy Rose, who has been appointed as Microsoft U.K.'s CEO, has taken over the important product-related negotiations for the firm. Find out more about her contributions to one of the biggest tech companies in the world.

Who is Cindy Rose Before Joining Microsoft UK?

According to CBI, Rose has served Vodafone during the years before her Microsoft tenure. She was the Managing Director of the phone maker's U.K. consumer division.

She was an important piece in the firm that has transformed the mobile business of Vodafone across the country and even helped in the development of the Vodafone T.V.

The company has experienced a lot of downtimes, particularly its 12 quarters of revenue drop. Rose has become the leader who spearheaded the expansion of the retail store estate of Vodafone.

After the expansion took place, Vodafone saw business growth in more than 500 stores. Before, it was only limited to 350 shops.

With regards to Cindy's educational background, she graduated from the New York Law School and Columbia University. Right after finishing her studies, she settled in the U.K. for good. She later became a U.K. Solicitor and even trained in London's Allen & Overy.

After some time, she was assigned to be the General Counsel for The Walt Disney Company EMA. In between her service with the company, she moved from one position to another until she became the Senior Vice President and the Managing Director of it.

After working at Disney for 15 years, Rose sought a new opportunity at Virgin Media, where she later became the Executive Director of Digital Entertainment.

This was the last company that she joined before jumping to Vodafone. In Virgin Media, she was assigned to handle the commercial deployment of TiVo and even the T.V. Anywhere.

For the past two years, Cindy was designated to be the Non-Executive Director and became an Audit committee member. In 2019, she was awarded an OBE for U.K. technology services. She was also included in the 2019 Honor List of New Year.

Cindy Rose as Microsoft Western Europe President

In 2020, Microsoft said that Cindy would be the new President of M.S. Western Europe. She succeeded the former official Vahe Torossian who managed the businesses beginning in 2017.

The tech titan has assigned Rose to be the leader of commercial product and service operations in Western Europe. The scope of her assignment covered 14 countries, including Switzerland, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Portugal, Italy, Ireland, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Finland, Iceland, Austria, Denmark, and Belgium.

According to EMA President Ralph Haupter, Cindy was "laser-focus" on her commitment to identifying the customer's demands. In this way, he expected that Rose would also do the same thing with Microsoft.

By establishing a healthy culture for the business, Rose will lead the U.K. to develop a lot of business ventures in the region.

At that time, Rose said that she was thrilled to be the Microsoft Western Europe President. She wanted to continue the success that Vahe began during the early years. In fact, Cindy aimed to deliver "business transformation" to the whole country.

With that, the Business Applications portfolio looks forward to what Rose could offer. So far, she continues to influence others in establishing what's best for their partners and consumers.

Women Tech CEOs Trend

Besides Rose, another notable personality to watch out for in the field of technology is Naspers Limited CEO Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa. Tech Times reported earlier this month that her day-to-day emphasis will now revolve around improving technologies and innovations in South Africa.

Last August, we also wrote about Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, who was considered the youngest woman billionaire of today's generation.

