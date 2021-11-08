Tech Times Exclusives: Global Grad Show Director Tadeu Baldani Caravieri Talks About Social Impact Innovations By Graduates

(Photo : Tech Times Exclusives Own This Image)

Tech Times Exclusives: Global Grad Show Director Tadeu Baldani Caravieri sat down with us to discuss their year-round programme for university graduates from across the world working on social impact innovation. He also explained what their programme offers to audiences and how it opens the opportunity to enter a universe of academic ingenuity rarely seen outside the campus through the work of young minds addressing complex issues around the world through their social impact innovations.

