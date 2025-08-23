Microsoft Tests Windows 11 'Continue on PC' Feature for Active Android Apps

Microsoft is testing a new feature called "Continue on PC" on Windows 11 that will allow users to resume the use of an active Android app on their smartphones without the need to manually do so.

Users who have a supported Android app that also has an equivalent Windows app that is connected to their smartphones will be able to pick up where they left off on the computer.

Microsoft Tests Windows 11 'Continue on PC'

Microsoft announced its Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26200.5761 (KB5064093) to the Dev Channel, which brings an interesting feature now under testing on Windows 11 called Continue on PC.

This feature will allow eligible Windows 11 PCs to launch an active app running on Android on the computer via its compatible native software, complete with all the activities and current data.

Microsoft showed how users will get a prompt regarding an active app on a connected Android smartphone, which they can "Resume" the activity directly on their Windows PCs. In the company's example, they demonstrated the Spotify app being used on an Android smartphone and is gives users the option to "Continue on this PC."

While Microsoft did not specify the activity, the Spotify example they shared allows users to continue streaming music or playing the exact podcasts or audiobook episode via Windows 11.

Active Android Apps Resume on Windows 11

Users may set up their devices by first connecting their Android devices via Bluetooth and then setting up the "Link to Windows" app on their smartphones.

Microsoft has not yet revealed what other apps would be compatible or work under the Continue on PC feature.

Android-Windows Interconnectivity

Microsoft has previously released a computer-smartphone interconnectivity feature that allows Android and Windows. It first started with 2022's Phone Link app, which allowed users to answer messages and calls, receive notifications, and synchronize their Android devices to their PCs.

For a while, users were able to enjoy running Android apps in Windows via the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA), but last year, Microsoft announced the shut down of WSA, which was finalized last March.

Despite this, there are still many features to enjoy under this Microsoft initiative of Android-Windows interconnectivity under the Phone Link, which recently added a feature that allows PCs to use Android cameras as webcams.