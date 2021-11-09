HDRinstant Founder and CEO Jacques Joffres and Communication Manager Agathe Catala-Cottini discuss how HDRinstant is an essential tool for photographers seeking to capture perfect photos from the challenging lightning exposures to avoid details in high contrasted scenes.

HDRinstant: Explained by Jacques Joffres

HDRinstant posted on their official website that it is a software that overcomes bracketing limitations to allow users to create an HDR photograph of moving subjects from video footage rather than from photos.

Joffres, having a 50-year of experience in photography, shared that HDRinstant has been founded to meet the rampant changes in photography technology. He added that even four years ago, it was impossible to make high-rate photography and frames, but now it is possible that even the new GoPro camera can make a video with 112 images per second with a 4k camera.

"I think that the market is going everywhere in our constraint, that is to make a very high-frame rate," Joffres said in an interview with TechTimes.

Also Read: HDRInstant: New Dynamic Range Technology Gives a Limitless New Direction for Creativity

HDRinstant Benefits, Banishes Bracketing

HDRinstant is the new piece of software that offers a complete new way of creating HDR photographs, so instead of using this bracketing method, HDRinstant creates a long exposure by stacking multiple equally exposed frames from a video.

HDRinstant Marketing and Communication Manager Agathe Catala-Cottini explained bracketing as the traditional way of making HDR photographs and it consists in taking several shots of the same scene but using different exposure settings, so most of the time, a photographer would use three different exposure to get an underexposed image, normal exposed image, and an over exposed image.

The main benefit of HDRinstant is to banish the bracketing blues with HDR from video so the software really overcomes the constraints of bracketing and allows the creation of HDR photographs for moving subjects.

Cottini also added some specific benefits of HDRinstant during the interview. First, it is beneficial to photographers to be able to produce noise free image with well outstanding range. Second, users can easily master motion, like the effect they want to apply on the moving subject. Lastly, to capture and enhance the decisive moment of photography, so a quarter of a second moment that is very magical but very hard to capture is taken with ease.

HDRinstant V.4

HDRinstant version 4, is actually the first mainstream release of HDRinstant. In V.4, there is a brand new very slick interface which is a much more user-friendly update, so that it will be a software that is really easy to use and offer a range of features for the purpose of selecting a frame from a video and creating the best frame.

Related Article: HDR TV: What is it, is it Worth It, and Which Models to Buy

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by Riene Cortes

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.