Yelp has launched a new home feed for its iOS users that features visual content from local restaurants. To simply put, iOS users will now be able to scroll through mouthwatering photos of different restaurant dishes.



A new paid feature for restaurants called Yelp Connect has also been launched by the app. Thanks to this new feature, restaurants can share new updates with users.



Yelp is an online platform that lets users leave reviews about businesses, which include restaurants and bars. It was founded in 2004 and is available as a website as well as a mobile app.

Yelp Launches New iOS Home Feed

Yelp, a review platform about businesses like restaurants, bars, and many more, has announced the launch of a new home feed for its iOS users. The new home feed lets users scroll through photos of food from different local restaurants.

"Yelp iOS users will be able to scroll through a vertical feed that features visual content from local restaurants in their city, including Popular Dishes, popular photos from consumers, and updates directly from restaurants," the press release on the Yelp website reads.

According to the press release, the content featured in the home feed will be tailored according to different factors. These factors include the location of the user and the popularity of the dish as far as the reviews on Yelp are concerned.

When the user clicks Popular Dishes in particular, the user will be shown more photos and reviews of the particular dish.

The new iOS home feed will begin showing up on users' homepage in nearly 150 metro areas beginning today, per a report by The Verge. These metro areas are located in more than 25 states in the United States.

Yelp Connect

Yelp also has a new feature for restaurants, and it is called Yelp Connect.

Yelp Connect is a paid feature "that enables businesses to share updates with new and existing customers, their posts will gain greater visibility than ever before," according to The Verge.

Users can discover posts under Yelp Connect straight on their home feeds. The new feature lets businesses update users about new deals, the latest additions to their menus, and any upcoming events.

What is Yelp?

Yelp is an online platform that lets users leave reviews about businesses. These businesses include but are not limited to restaurants, bars, and beauty salons.

Yelp has a website as well as a mobile app. Yelp was integrated into Amazon Echo in 2015.

Founded in 2004, Yelp came to be thanks to two former PayPal employees, Jeremy Stoppelman and Russel Simmons. Stoppelman currently serves as the company's CEO.

