Tesla SHIBA Payment Option Actually for DOGE? Leakers Explain How It Works

Tesla was reported to have been testing a new crypto payment option called "SHIBA." However, some leakers claimed that this new feature is not actually for the rising digital coin SHIB.

Recently, Elon Musk already hinted that it hinted that his giant EV company would soon accept cryptos as one of the consumers' payment alternatives. Since this is the case, he was able to influence the popular Dogecoin, helping it to have an increased value in the blockchain market.

Now, some leakers on Twitter claimed that the giant electric car developer is working on a new blockchain payment option.

"How I found out Tesla was testing payments for a coin called SHIBA (SBA), and how that coin ended up very likely not being $SHIB, but $DOGE instead," said the leaker, @Tree_of_Alpha, via his latest tweet.

Tesla's SHIBA Payment Option is Actually for DOGE?

According to Gadgets 360's latest report, the anonymous leaker "Tree of Alpha" provided some screenshots to show how the new payment option works.

In the leaked images, Tesla's official website would have three payment options. These include the following:

ORDER WITH CARD

ORDER WITH SHIBA

ORDER WITH BITCOIN

However, the leaker explained that the new option is actually for Dogecoin. He added that when he used DOGE, the page would redirect him into the processing section. On the other hand, he said that when he tried to use SHIB, the new payment option expired instead.

Because of these details, various rumors claimed that the code-name "SHIBA" is actually based on the popular dog featured on DOGE's digital appearance.

How I found out Tesla was testing payments for a coin called SHIBA (SBA), and how that coin ended up very likely not being $SHIB, but $DOGE instead.



👇🧵1/8 pic.twitter.com/tKRGBOYc95 — Tree of Alpha (@Tree_of_Alpha) November 4, 2021

Right now, Elon Musk is doing some unusual things with his companies. Recently, we reported that the billionaire wants to sell his Tesla stocks based on the decision of his Twitter followers.

On the other hand, some experts claimed that the latest Tesla stock price drop is also linked to the current Twitter poll of Musk.

Tesla's Business To Grow Until 2023

Since Tesla is still the top EV manufacturer in the market, many experts claimed that the company would still grow in the next two years.

CleanTechnica reported that critics believe that the giant automaker could still increase in value by up to 50%. They added that the company could even exceed this estimation in the next two years.

