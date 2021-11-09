Play-to-earn NFT games have been popular this year due to the fact that people can earn while enjoying the fun of playing games. If you happen to be into play-to-earn NFT games, some of these games have updates for the month of November that will surely excite you.

The play-to-earn NFT games that have new updates for the month include "Chumbi Valley," and "Echoes of Empire," "Journey to Godhood." Two of the updates involve announcements of NFT sales.

NFT stands for non-fungible token. NFTs have developed from being just digital collectibles to being incorporated in gaming. Popular examples of NFT games include "Axie Infinity," "Gods Unchained," and "Splinterlands."

Related Article: Play-to-Earn NFT Games to Keep an Eye Out for This November 2021

'Chumbi Valley'

Every Chumbi #NFT is made up of unique body parts including:



- Skin Colour (Main Type)

- Coat (Secondary Type)

- Ears

- Eyes

- Mouth

- Pattern

- Horns



🌟 Seed Chumbi #NFTs will be generated from an exclusive pool of coats and body parts never to be minted again.#nftgame pic.twitter.com/QmCjTGKrnr — Chumbi Valley • RPG Play-to-Earn NFT Game (@ChumbiValley) November 9, 2021

"Chumbi Valley" has been described by Play to Earn Online Magazine as "a highly-anticipated play-to-earn game that blends 'Stardew Valley' and 'Pokemon.'" No release date has yet to be announced for the game.

But while players wait for the release of the game, the developers of "Chumbi Valley" have announced its first Seed Chumbi NFT sale. It will also be its only Seed Chumbi NFT sale.

"Chumbi in general are central to the game, and Seed Chumbi are extremely rare versions that grant many in-game benefits along with other perks," according to Play to Earn.

Seed Chumbi benefits include access to beta gameplay, CHMB token airdrop, higher play-to-earn rate, VIP event access, and exclusive body parts and metatags.

'Echoes of Empire'

"Echoes of Empire" is a futuristic, space-themed play-to-earn NFT game that is built on the Gala blockchain. The NFT game has likewise announced an NFT sale for players and NFT enthusiasts.

According to a separate post by Play to Earn Online Magazine, the NFT sale involves what is known in the game as Celestial Claims, which "allow players to mine basic and special resources." Examples of basic resources in "Echoes of Empire" include materials used for building and researching.

Per the article, players have to sign up at the official "Echoes of Empire" website in order to be updated regarding the NFT sale.

'Journey to Godhood'

"Journey to Godhood" is a play-to-earn NFT game that was launched just two months ago. The new update from this Discord-based game involves the addition of the ability that allows players to craft items.

According to the "Journey to Godhood" website, the crafting system involves players crafting weapons using material they get from dungeons as well as from fights. Should a player wish to craft, he or she will need resources as well as the gold in the game known as GODT. GODT can be acquired via in-game adventures.

It should be noted that for now, only crafting of Tier 1 and Tier 2 items have been enabled. Inventing items has yet to be activated for "Journey to Godhood."

Read Also: Top 5 NFT Games You Can Play To Earn $100 a Day: 'Splinterlands,' 'Lost Relics,' and MORE

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.