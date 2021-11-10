Why TikTok 'Can't Help Myself' Robot Art Makes Users Sad: Here's What the Machine Artwork Means

The new TikTok content about a popular robot artwork called "Can't Help Myself" is not trending on the giant social media platform.

TikTok is currently offering very entertaining content. As of the moment, different viral challenges are emerging in the rising online site.

On the other hand, there are also other videos that are quite entertaining, which help various students and even professionals. But, some content is also touching the feelings of many consumers. The popular one right now is the robot that seems to clean a blood-link liquid for some years now.

TikTok 'Can't Help Myself' Robot Content

Right now, various users are reposting the captured videos of the popular robot called "Can't Help Myself." One of these users is julia_bernard_, which generated more than 2 million views, 229,000 likes, and 2,000 comments.

Based on her content, the robot has been cleaning the liquid mess around it since 2016. Other edited videos showed the comparison of the cleaning robot when it was first installed in a room covered with glass.

At first, the robot looks like it is happily dancing and cleaning the blood-like liquid around it. But, in 2019, the machine became rusty. Some TikTok users even said that the robot looks like it is very tired from its continuous cleaning.

"Continuously cleaning up the pieces of yourself as you endlessly fall apart, alone, while everyone watches you and uses you for entertainment," said one of the commentators.

Most of the comments are similar, showing how people relate to what the machine is doing.

This is just one of the content that is trending on TikTok. Recently, we reported that a viral TikToker was able to make her partner tattoo her name on his spine. The content trended because they broke up after a week.

on the other hand, Another trending TikTok content is about Popeyes' kitchen rats, which forced the health department to close the fast-food chain in Columbia.

What Makes 'Can't Help Myself' Robot Intriguing

According to Guggenheim, the popular "Can't Help Myself" artwork was designed by Sun Yuan and Peng Yu, who are considered among the best provocative artists across the globe.

While some TikTok users are making their own interpretations of the machine, the two creative professionals explained that it represents the violence experienced in border zones.

They added that it is also connected to the effects of authoritarianism guided by some government officials. You can click this link to see more information.

