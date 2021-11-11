London's largest bus operator, Go-Ahead London, would soon use new electric double-decker buses in partnership with two giant electric powertrain manufacturers: Beulas and Equipmake.

These two companies said that Go-Ahead London joined them in their new electric vehicle project to deliver all-electric buses in England's capital.

"Equipmake, the leading commercial vehicle electrification specialist, is joining forces with Go-Ahead, London's largest bus operator," said the powertrain developer via its official press release.

The company added that the new electric double-decker bus would be called Jewel E, which is expected to offer a zero-emission drivetrain feature (ZED) and other advanced capabilities.

London's Largest Bus Operator to Bring New Electric Buses

According to Electrek's latest report, Equipmake is well-known for developing ultra-fast power electronic systems, as well as advanced EV drivetrains. On the other hand, Beulas is a coach manufacturer in Spain, which has more than 90 years of experience when it comes to electric powertrain production and development.

Their expertise would definitely lead to efficient electric double-decker buses, especially since Go-Ahead London would help them in their new EV initiative.

On the other hand, Equipmake also claimed that they can acquire the latest TfL (Transport for London) bus safety requirement for 2024. You can click this link to see more details.

This new electric bus project clearly shows that the electric car industry is continuously growing. Aside from Go-Ahead London, other EV manufacturers and transportation agencies are making efforts to produce new zero-emission vehicles.

Recently, we reported that BMW started producing its new electric motorcycle. On the other hand, Kodiak Robotics is now expanding its autonomous trucking business.

Is Jewel E Really Efficient?

Equipmake's official press release explained that the new Jewel E electric buses are cost-effective and offer an advanced battery tech considered state-of-the-art.

The electric powertrain manufacturer added that it would help reduce the carbon emissions produced by the traditional buses in urban areas. If you want to see more details about these new electric vehicles, you can visit this link.

